Loudonville's winter celebration, Mohican Winterfest, is on tap for mid-January.



A tradition in the village for nearly two decades, the Winterfest's focal point is ice sculptures carved by artists from Elegant Ice Creations in Broadview Heights, set up along Main and Water streets in the village downtown, and in Central Park.



Ice sculptures will be set up early Saturday morning, Jan. 12, and ice carving demonstrations will be conducted by ice carvers on the hour from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Central Park.



Running simultaneously with the ice sculptures will be the Model Train Expo, where a number of model train enthusiasts will set up their train sets in the warmth of the Hans Event Center on North Water Street. The Train Expo will be open to visitors Friday night, Jan. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.



Other activities Friday include a wine and cheese pairing at the Ugly Bunny Wintery, on Ohio 39 just east of Loudonville; a steak fry at Loudon Post 257 of the American Legion on South Water Street from 5 to 7 p.m.; and a performance by local artist Jordan Smart at the Ugly Bunny from 6-9 p.m.



Saturday activities include an a la carte lunch served at the United Methodist Church of Loudonville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a stuffed polar bear workshop for children (limit 30) starting at noon at the Loudonville Public Library; tours at both the Cleo Redd Fisher Museum and the Workman Log Cabin in Central Park from noon to 4 p.m.; wine tastings at the Ugly Bunny from 1-9 p.m.; a poker walk sponsored by the American Legion Riders from 1-4 p.m.; a performance by Son of Sam at the Ugly Bunny from 6-9; and the free annual Snowball Dance at the American Legion, with DJ Rockin' Al providing the music.



Sunday activities includes a Winterfest tradition, the annual Midwinter Hike, starting at the Mohican State Park Commissary off of Ohio 3 south between 9 a.m. and noon.



Valerie Sprang of the sponsoring Loudonville-Mohican Chamber of Commerce said that other events may be added to the Winterfest schedule.



Ice sculptures are sponsored by area businesses and individuals, with other organizations helping to cover costs for the event through donations. All Winterfest attractions are free, but visitors are encouraged to shop at local businesses and dine out during their visit.



Promoters are praying for good winter weather for the event, which has been plagued, over the years, by uncharacteristic Ohio weather, ranging from temperatures in the 50s that melted the sculptures within a day of them being carved, to temps as low at minus 10, making it virtually too cold to walk around and enjoy them.



Mohican Winterfest in Loudonville was started in the early 2000s after a similar event, the Ice Fest at Ashland University, ended. Elegant Ice Creations has done the ice sculpting for virtually all of the Mohican Winterfests.