Several local arts organizations have a busy year ahead.

BalletMet will highlight two classic stories while underscoring the original work of its artistic director, Edwaard Liang.

"Don Quixote," the story about a nobleman who tries to "fight" windmills and revive chivalry, will be presented March 1-3 in the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Known for its extravagant costumes and beautiful scenery, "Don Quixote" features Liang's choreography.

The 2018-19 season concludes with "By Liang," a celebration of three of Liang's elemental works.

Premiering in Columbus will be "Symphonic Dances" and "Beautiful Child." "Wunderland," Liang's first showing of original choreography set for BalletMet dancers, will make its return to the Columbus stage.

"I've been very lucky, where my work has been done all over the world," Liang said.

"By Liang" will be presented May 24 and 25 and May 30 through June 1 in the Davidson Theater in the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High St.

"What's amazing about BalletMet is the breadth of repertoire," Liang said. "Not only can the dancers range from classic to modern, but they can deliver at a high level."

Shadowbox Live's 30th year will feature the presentation of three original musicals, including a first-of-its kind collaboration; three new sketch comedy and rock 'n' roll shows; and encore presentations from some of its most popular productions.

"Desire: A Journey Through Tales of Love and Lust" will be performed Jan. 10 through Feb. 17 at 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live's original dance theater production involves two college English professors who match wits in a discussion about literature's greatest lovers.

"Leather and Lace: A Musical Tribute to the Women in Rock-n-Roll" will be held from Feb. 21 to May 19.

And for those who dig classic rock, Shadowbox Live and the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will celebrate Led Zeppelin and Queen in the new musical, "Thunder and Lightning," slated for Aug. 22 to Nov. 14.

"Shadowbox Live's 30th year is full of shows that will make you laugh, sing, dance and maybe even cry," said Stacie Boord, Shadowbox's executive director. "As always, we will push the envelope with groundbreaking sketch comedy and rock and roll, as well as three new musicals and encore productions of some audience favorites."

The Wexner Center for the Arts at Ohio State University will welcome new director Johanna Burton in March. Burton succeeds Sherri Geldin, who was director for 25 years.

Among the upcoming attractions at the center is "John Waters: Indecent Exposure," an exhibition featuring photography, sculpture, installations and video from the actor, filmmaker and artist.

It will be held Feb. 2 through April 28 at the center, 1871 N. High St.

The Wexner Center is one of two institutions in the nation to have the show and the first and only museum thus far to show a retrospective of Waters' art, said Melissa Starker, creative-content and public-relations manager for the center.

"It's going to be an interesting mix," Starker said.

Another exhibit that opens Feb. 2 is "Peter Hujar: Speed of Life," which includes 140 photos spanning four decades.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of "Cinema Revival: A Festival of Film Restoration," to be held Feb. 21-26.

Columbus is home to one of the few prestigious film festivals dedicated to the practice of film restoration, Starker said. It involves a weekend of film screenings and a host of film-restoration experts who will discuss their art, she said.

"This year, it's a really interesting mix of movies," she said, including the debuts of Hitchcock's "Notorious" and "White Nights," starring Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gregory Hines.

"I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100," continues through Jan. 20 at the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

The exhibit curated by journalist and author Wil Haygood showcases the intellectual, social and artistic movement of African-American culture beginning 100 years ago.

"Life in the Age of Rembrandt: Dutch Masterpieces from the Dordrecht Museum" will be on view starting Feb. 1.

The exclusive exhibition, shown only in Columbus, showcases some 90 works, including 40 masterworks, many paired with a related object such as a print, a coin, Delft ware or silver.

Upper Arlington residents Jessica and Mac Joseph will bring back for a second year "CMA Comes Alive" on March 2.

"CMA Comes Alive: In the Golden Age" will feature activities such as collaborative LEGO build, art-making, gallery tours, a dance party featuring TRANSIT ARTS and a dinner buffet.

"The Columbus Museum of Art has been a home away from home for our family since moving to Columbus with our young daughter three years ago," said Mac Joseph, who is co-chairman of "CMA Comes Alive" with his wife.

"The beautiful art and approachable programming have enriched our lives beyond measure," he said. "With this event, we hope to take another important step toward making this incredible institution accessible to all families across our great Columbus community."

