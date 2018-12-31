The 13th annual Celebrate the Arts Writing Contest is accepting entries. The Arts Council of Westerville, Westerville Public Library and ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion invite writers of all ages to submit original works in any genre (short story, poem, etc.) and on any topic.

Organized by the Arts Council to mark April as "Celebrate the Arts" month in Westerville, the contest encourages and rewards literary artists.

First-place finishers, judged in five age/grade categories, will see their work in print in this newspaper during April, and the first- through third-place and honorable mention entries will be published by ThisWeek online. Winners will receive their prizes and be invited to read from their work at a reception sponsored by the Friends of the Westerville Public Library on April 28 at the library. Winners will receive a copy of all writings published in a compilation book, courtesy of the Friends.

Contest guidelines are available at westervillelibrary. org/contest.

Authors should submit their work at artscouncil westerville@ gmail.com. Deadline is March 1.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

====

January calendar of exhibits and events

The Westerville ArtsLine column and calendar is provided by the Arts Council of Westerville and printed as a public service by ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion. Email listings to artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com.

January and February -- Several artists from the Westerville Art League will exhibit watercolors, oils and photography that are collectible and reasonably priced, Java Gallery, Java Central, 20 S. State St.; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Early January -- Street Art Against Hate, sticker-art boards display containing anti-hate messages created by 400 street artists worldwide. The movement began on Instagram with #NoHateFamily, resulting in multiple walls of paste-ups in Paris, Berlin and London. Displayed at Java Central, 20 S. State St.; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Jan. 7 through Feb. 13 -- "Plane of Liberation: Dialectic of Social Space" by Jon Jicha. Public reception: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Inspired by his travels throughout India, Jicha explores the sensory effect of surface information that radiates with a cultural conviction. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Leslie H. and Ethyl Rose Miller Gallery, Otterbein University, 33 Collegeview Road.

Jan. 7 through May 1 -- Land in Flames by Vitor Mizael. Public reception: Jan. 31. Mizael explores issues of Brazillian national identity and plays against literary traditions that blend fact and fantasy. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Otterbein University, Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall (first and second floors), 27 S. Grove St.

Jan. 16 through April 27 -- Paraiso Tropical (Tropical Paradise) by Rosana Pauli. Public reception: Jan. 31. Pauli's work addresses the process of colonization and slavery in Brazil, to understand the legacies of colonialism and racial constructions in the present. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday during the academic year, Otterbein University, the Frank Museum of Art, 39 S. Vine St.

Every Tuesday -- Acoustic Jam hosted by fingerstyle guru John Morgan, open to all levels, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Every Friday -- Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring 12 or more diverse performers every week, Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Jan. 3 -- The Science of Photography, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Local photographer Gary Gardiner will offer instruction and purpose for f-stop, shutter speed, ISO and focal length. Bring a camera, manual, pen and paper. Registration required through westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277. Location: Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Jan. 4 -- Color Me Calm for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m. Relax while listening to calming music and coloring. Materials provided. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center at 310 W. Main St.

Jan. 5 -- Michael and Andrew Swift with Katie Graves, 7 to 10 p.m. Father-son duo/soloists include the three-octave range voice of Michael, his guitarist son Andrew and fingerstyle guitarist Katie Graves. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Jan. 5, 19, 26 and Feb. 9 -- Writing and Appreciating Short Stories, 2 to 4 p.m. Review and analyze short stories with retired professor Peter Saunders. Complete assigned readings and writing exercises, then structure a story and complete a draft. Attendance required at all sessions. Registration required through westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277. Location: Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Jan. 6 and 13 -- Curtain Players Theater script review and auditions: "Doubt, A Parable" by John Patrick Shanley. Directed by Scott Painter. The script review is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 with auditions at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 (registration at 6:30 p.m.). Audition forms are available at curtainplayers.org/ auditions. Location: Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena.

Jan. 7 -- Deadline for "To Westerville, with Love" call for art. Artists who have created works with Westerville as the subject can submit their artwork, photography, fiber/fabric, stained glass and more for a chance to be exhibited at the Westerville Community Center in February. Email arts@westerville.org for submission rules.

Jan. 9 -- JC Songwriters' Circle hosted by Dick Plunk, 7 to 9 p.m. Share a song or come to meet this music community. Held every second Wednesday at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Jan. 10 -- Art Lab, 4 to 5 p.m. Children ages 6 to 8 will explore art techniques and learn about the artists. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277. Location: Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Jan. 12 -- Award-winning singer/songwriter Steve Stanley plus Frank Hennebert of the group Caroline and Dad, 7 to 10 p.m. Steve is an international performer and winner of Ohio Music Awards "Adult Contemporary Song of the Year." Frank sings an eclectic mix of oldies from John Denver and Johnny Cash to Kermit. Held at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Jan. 15 -- Poetry Discussion and Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Share work with the Westerville Poetry Group and discover ways others are writing and publishing poetry. Optional open mic. Location: Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Jan. 17 -- The Circle: Exploring the Art of Storytelling and Poetry, 7 to 9 p.m. Regional poets and professional "tellers" from the Storytellers of Central Ohio perform their works, hosted by Carol Milligan and Father Joseph Kovitch. Bring a story to share. Held the third Thursday of the month, Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Jan. 18 -- Budding Artists, 2 to 3 p.m. Children ages 4 to 6 will explore artistic styles, mediums and techniques while focusing on art as process and not finished product. This month's theme: sculpture. Register at westerville-library.org or 614-882-7277. Location: Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Jan. 19 -- Lil' Red and the Rooster, 7 to 10 p.m. Award-winning blues duo from France featuring vocalist Jennifer Milligan from Westerville and French blues guitarist Pascal Fouquet will perform upbeat blues/jazz. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Jan. 21 -- Arts Council of Westerville meeting, 5:30 p.m., Blair IT, 653 McCorkle Blvd., Suite L. Get involved in the arts in Westerville. For details go to artscouncilofwester-ville.com.

Jan. 21 -- Creative Writing for Seniors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Develop writing skills through life experiences. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center at 310 W. Main St.

Jan. 26 -- Irish/Celtic band Amhrain, 7 to 10 p.m. John Hogan formed this group of upbeat Irish instrumentals and vocals when he owned Port City Pub in Portsmouth. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Jan. 27 -- Westerville Symphony: Masterworks II, 5 p.m. A silent film presentation of the uncensored version of the 1929 Soviet Union film "New Babylon" with original score by Dmitri Shostakovich, to be conducted by Peter Stafford Wilson. Location: Riley Auditorium in Battelle Hall, Otterbein University. Tickets available at westervillesymphony.org.