On the horizon in 2019, Bexley plans to kick off the expansion project at Jeffrey Mansion, continue to complete athletics fields and to search for redevelopment opportunities in southwest Bexley and launch a collaborative effort with the city of Columbus revitalize the East Livingston Avenue corridor, according to Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler.

For the East Livingston Avenue joint planning process with Columbus, Bexley will work to develop a set of improvements for the East Livingston Avenue corridor in southwest Bexley and east Columbus. The planning process will include studying ways to improve traffic flow and developing a joint streetscape plan for improvements that Bexley can implement on the north side of the street and that Columbus can carry out on the south side, Kessler said.

After much work, the Schneider Park athletics fields are anticipated to be ready for use this spring. After Bexley carried out an environmental remediation process, the new fields in the Ferndale Place/Mayfield Place neighborhood of southwest Bexley began taking shape with construction in 2018. The work will include building a playground next to the athletics fields with the help of volunteers from all over Bexley.

Last fall, the Community Improvement Corporation, the city's nonprofit development arm, issued request for proposals to 150 property developers in regard to the Ferndale Place/Mayfield Place area.

The request for proposals seeks a developer that can assist the city in developing affordable housing and continuing environmental remediation in the Ferndale/Mayfield area in southwest Bexley.

The CIC will review the responses, which were due at the end of December and select a developer to work with that meets the city's requirements, Kessler said.

The planned expansion of Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave., will begin this year after much planning, with architectural renderings that will outline the work to be completed, Kessler said. The city estimates that implementation of the Jeffrey Mansion master plan will cost an estimated $3.25 million. The project calls for expanding the mansion's ground floor to create a multipurpose space for recreation programming and community use, installing an elevator and reconfiguring parking to create 20 more spaces.

The city plans to invite public participation in a comprehensive landscape plan for Havenwood Park, which is north of Charles Street between Euclaire Avenue and South Cassingham Road. Also on tap for 2019 are implementing aspects of the Commonwealth Park master plan that was completed in 2017. Commonwealth Park is east of North Parkview Avenue and west of North Drexel Avenue and is bordered by Commonwealth Park North and Common Park South streets.

The Commonwealth plan includes installing educational plaques about the types of vegetation in the park. The city also will reconvene a group of residents to study how to find private funding to develop a dog park in Bexley.

Kessler also is looking ahead at the citywide expansion of a food-waste recycling program. The food-waste collection is part of a one-year contract with Innovative Organics Recycling, with the the cost included in the city's $314.99 annual rate, payable quarterly in advance, for trash collection, Kessler said.

The city began the food-waste recycling effort as a one-year pilot program with 400 households in November 2017. Participating residents were provided with buckets in which to place food waste. Innovative Organics has collected the waste every week.

With the food-waste program going citywide in 2019, residents must opt in to participate by visiting bexley.org/ food-waste or by calling 614-559-4200. In the first year of the citywide program, the city will gauge participation and decide whether to continue food recycling in the years to come, Kessler said.

