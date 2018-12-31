Bexley police said a resident in the 400 block of South Parkview Avenue reported someone entered the parking garage of her apartment building between Dec. 11 and 12 and stole several locked bicycles.

The building maintenance supervisor of a building in the 500 block of South Parkview Avenue reported someone broke into the building on Dec. 17 and stole miscellaneous property. A description of the property was not provided.

In other recent reports from Bexley police, a resident in the 900 block of Francis Avenue reported his credit card number was used in an attempt to make a fraudulent purchase at 10:23 p.m. Dec. 15 at a business in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue.