The new year will be one of continued growth for Canal Winchester, according to city officials, who expect to see construction of residential, commercial and public projects.

In a report prepared for Canal Winchester City Council in 2017, Development Director Lucas Haire said the city reached a milestone in 2017 as the fastest-growing community in Ohio by percentage, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates, with a 4.4 percent growth rate.

New residences

Haire expects "rapid residential development" to continue in 2019, with new phases for subdivision construction.

"Section 13 of the Villages of Westchester is under construction and will make 23 lots available for patio homes, which will be a new housing type for Canal Winchester," Haire said. "There is also a new subdivision -- Turning Stone -- that broke ground at High Street and U.S. (Route) 33. This subdivision will consist of 78 duplex-style homes, which will also be a new housing type for Canal Winchester."

Despite objections from nearby residents concerned about traffic congestion and school enrollment numbers, Canal Winchester City Council approved the new housing development and commercial property on the city's north side in October 2017.

City planners also OK'd more than 50 new single-family homes in 2018, with nearly 50 apartment units under construction at Winchester Ridge, along Dove Parkway off Diley Road, where nearly 140 units are planned, Haire said.

Commercial projects

The Canal Pointe Industry and Commerce Park also will see activity in 2019.

Nifco America Corp., a maker of plastic clips and fasteners in the automotive industry, is expanding with plans to build a new 175,000-square-foot warehouse and production facility at 7877 Robinett Way, near its existing North American headquarters at Canal Pointe, Haire said.

The warehouse is expected to bring 100 additional workers to Nifco's current 600 employees, he said.

Mill Tech LLC, a millwork and cabinet manufacturer, also is coming to Canal Pointe with a new 60,000-square-foot building. The company's relocation from Columbus will bring 30 jobs. Haire said.

Public projects

Work also will continue at McGill Park in 2019, a 90-acre multipurpose park with sports fields and an event center along Lithopolis-Winchester Road.

In 2018, the city applied for a federal land-and-conservation grant from the National Park Service, which could provide as much as $500,000.

The grant the city is seeking is administered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The program provides up to 50 percent reimbursement assistance and has awarded more than $152 million to projects in Ohio since its inception in 1965, according to information from ODNR.

"We will not know anything until late spring or early summer," said Matt Peoples, the city's public-works director. "As far as other activities at the park in 2019, we will continue to do some clearing of brush and dead and dying trees."

Also, improvements to Westchester Park, including a ramp for the playground, a shelter house, additional parking spaces, new benches and upgrades to the trail, could be completed in 2019, he said.

The city received word that it will receive a $100,000 NatureWorks grant from ODNR, which provides up to 75 percent reimbursement grants for acquisition, development or rehabilitation of public park and recreation areas, Peoples said. The grant will be used for improvements to Westchester Park.

The city's 2019 street improvement plan will include East Waterloo, Canal and Prentiss in the Westchester and Ashbrook subdivisions, among others, he said.

