The three top issues that Canal Winchester Schools will focus on in 2019 are voter approval of a levy renewal in May, construction and renovation at the high school and development of a "portrait" of a high school graduate.

Superintendent Jim Sotlar said the district needs voters to approve a five-year levy renewal request in 2019 in order to avoid losing more than $6.1 million, or 15 percent of its operating budget.

Sotlar said the levy would keep a 12.5 percent state tax rollback in place, provide the district with "financial stability" and allow it to receive income from new development of residential and commercial properties.

"Loss of these funds will impact our path of progress that we've all worked so hard to build," Sotlar said. "The substitute emergency renewal levy allows us to continue with programs and teachers that students need to be prepared for college and careers."

If the levy is not renewed, he said the district could face escalating budget shortages of $1 million in fiscal year 2020; $5.5 million in 2021; $7.1 million in 2022; and $9.4 million in 2023.

The levy is set to expire Dec. 31, 2019.

Construction start

Meanwhile, a long-awaited construction project to add classrooms and other space at Canal Winchester High School will start this year.

Sotlar said the total cost of the 48,000-square-foot building project is about $26.3 million. Funding includes $18.8 million from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commissionand $7.5 million from the district.

District officials say higher enrollment makes additional space necessary.

Current enrollment at the high school, according to Sotlar, is 1,160 students. Projected enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year is 1,260 students.

Those figures do not include Canal Winchester High School students who attend the Eastland-Fairfield Career & Technical Schools.

Sotlar said the renovated high school needs to be ready for the start of the 2020 school year.

Preparing a 'portrait'

District officials did some preliminary work in 2018 on developing its "portrait" of a graduate and that will continue in 2019.

Sotlar called it the district's "North Star for system transformation."

"The school experience must not only provide for the acquisition of rigorous academic content, but it must also be more intentional about fostering critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity and other 21st-century skills," he said.

The "portrait" will be based on input from local businesses as well as students, staff members and residents. Although every grade level will be looked at, the primary focus will be on the high school.

Sotlar said the portrait will address two questions: "What are the hopes, aspirations and dreams that our community has for our young people? What are the skills and habits of mind that our children need for success in this rapidly changing and complex world?"

He said he hopes to have the "portrait" ready to present to the Canal Winchester Board of Education by March at the latest.

