This year, large projects within Dublin City School District will revolve around funding from the successful tax-issue campaign in November 2018.

One of the most visible components, according to Superintendent Todd Hoadley, will be construction of two elementary schools.

In November, school district residents approved a combination $195 million bond issue, 2-mill permanent-improvements levy and 5.9-mill operating levy.

With a portion of that funding, the district will build an elementary school and a middle school at Jerome Village and a second elementary school on Bright Road.

The district this month will finalize plans for the elementary schools and begin construction in early spring, said Scott Melody, Dublin Board of Education president.

"We are looking forward to 2019; with the passage of the bond/levy it will be a busy year," Melody said.

The elementary buildings are expected to open in August 2020, Hoadley said.

Meanwhile, redistricting committees will be formed for the district's elementary schools to plan for their opening and to address crowding.

The district is still in the design phase for the middle school in Jerome Village. This year, Dublin schools officials will choose an architect and construction manager for the project, Hoadley said.

Issue 5's passage also provides funding for renovations throughout the district, Hoadley said. The initial emphasis will be on projects at Dublin Coffman High School.

Issue 5 funds will also support mental-health initiatives within the district, Hoadley said. On March 9, the district will hold a day of informative sessions in partnership with the Hilliard City School District to help parents learn about ways they can support students struggling with anxiety and depression.

This spring, district staff will embark on internal planning around a new model to support students with anxiety and depression, Hoadley said.

With Issue 5 funding, the district will hire at least three additional staff members, such as counselors or student support specialists trained with helping students with anxiety or depression.

The new model will be developed in spring and put in place in fall.

Additional programming will focus on the Emerald Campus, 5175 Emerald Parkway. Hoadley said the district will add three new academies to its Career Exploration Academies program for high schoolers -- sports medicine, cyber security and an entrepreneurial academy.

"Our core business is teaching and learning," Hoadley said.

