A 22-year-old West Jefferson man was given a date to appear in Dublin Mayor's Court after he was issued a minor misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct while intoxicated at 6:34 a.m. Dec. 16.

According to Dublin police department incident reports, officers were called to a business in the 5600 block of Blazer Parkway on the report of a fight in progress. A witness told police the man was attending a Christmas party for a company that fired him the previous year and he got into an argument with two other men.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 59-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 20 in the 7800 block of Riverside Drive.

* Cash totaling $4,800 was reported stolen at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 from a business in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* Forgery was reported Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A 60-year-old man who was being questioned at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway was charged with menacing by stalking Dec. 17.

* A 31-year-old man was charged with domestic violence -- simple assault Dec. 16 at U.S. Route 33, west of State Route 161.

* Office equipment and computer hardware and software totaling $800 was reported stolen at 2:39 p.m. Dec. 15 from a vehicle in the 6000 block of Tara Hill Drive.

* License plates were reported stolen at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 5100 block of Rings Road.

* A 47-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 15 at Post Road and Avery-Muirfield Drive.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia Dec. 15 at Dublin City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

* A 27-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Dec. 15 in the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 26-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 14 at Avery-Muirfield Drive and Post Road.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse Dec. 14 at U.S. Route 33 West and Frantz Road.

* A 42-year-old woman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 14 at Summer Drive and Sawmill Road.