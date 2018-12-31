Dublin police have arrested a Dublin man and charged him in connection with an early morning burglary at the Asherton of Dublin Apartments, according to a news release from the police department.

Ryan Rowe, 18, was charged with a second-degree felony count of burglary and a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft.

Police said they believe Rowe entered an apartment through an unlocked sliding door about 4 a.m. today, Monday, Dec. 31.

Reports said police were quickly able to identify Rowe as a suspect and determined he lived in a nearby apartment.

Officers surrounded Rowe's residence and arrested him shortly after 8 a.m., according to police.

-- Sarah Sole/ThisWeek