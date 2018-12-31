Through the foundation's monthly column, we have tried to shine a light on people in our community who do extraordinary things that help others through their volunteerism, leadership and generosity.

One of those people was Isadora Alexandria Loew Klodell, known as Alexandria. Alexandria died unexpectedly Dec. 6. Although we lost her much too soon, we celebrate her life and her many contributions to the community, especially the school community.

Alexandria was a loving wife and mother to three daughters. Anyone who knows the Klodells also knows they are a special family.

Alexandria contributed significantly to New Albany-Plain Local Schools, not only as a staff member but also as a parent and in support of school organizations. She was well known throughout the school campus for her work in technology, in her role as an administrative assistant at New Albany Primary School and in her avid support of the PTOs and other groups.

She typically was the first person to greet students, parents and visitors each day with a warm smile. In her role at the school, she touched the lives of hundreds of people, always with her caring approach.

Since her death, parents who have had children in the primary school have been sharing stories about Alexandria. A common observation was that every time they would visit the school, she would say something nice about their children. She noticed and always remembered little details -- nice. things. And she did it with all the parents and any other visitor to the school.

Alexandria rarely, if ever, talked about herself and always put others first. She wanted to hear from the parents and wanted to know all about their children.

Another sentiment repeated by parents is that they believed that their children were safe because Alexandria was at the front office. They knew she would protect their children.

So many of the school staff members -- teachers, custodians, administrators, the superintend -- and even the UPS delivery person knew Alexandria because they worked with her after the reconfiguration of the district in 2016 and because she thoroughly and genuinely enjoyed interacting with others.

"Alexandria will be missed by so many people on the school campus," said Superintendent Michael Sawyers. "She was one of those rare people who, through her warm, caring approach, created a sense of family in the primary-school building."

She cared deeply about children and early childhood education, so it's fitting that Alexandria's loving spirit would live on at New Albany Primary School through a fund being established by family and friends at the New Albany Community Foundation.

The Isadora Alexandria Loew Klodell Fund will support writing initiatives at New Albany Primary School.

Beyond her involvement in the schools, Alexandria also was active in the New Albany Women's Network, the New Albany Food Pantry, the New Albany Middle School Field Hockey Club as secretary, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Ohio State University, Ohio Region of ORT America and Junior League of Columbus. In these roles, too, she touched the lives of many people.

Although the community grieves with her family, we also pause to celebrate her life and the profoundly positive, lasting impact she had made in the community.

Those interested in donating may mail checks to the New Albany Community Foundation, 220 Market St., Suite 205, New Albany, Ohio 43054, or call 614-939-8152 to make a credit-card donation.

Craig Mohre is president of the New Albany Community Foundation.