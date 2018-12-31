Gahanna police recently responded to a report from an Aster Lane resident who stated someone had broken into a house through a window screen and stolen all Christmas presents that were inside, according to a report received at 2:36 p.m. Dec. 24.

He said he left the house at 7 a.m. that day. The window screen was open and the screen was destroyed, according to reports.

* Two residences on Crossing Creek North were toilet-papered, according to vandalism reports received at 4:48 a.m. and 4:49 a.m. Dec. 24.

* A manager of a Stoneridge Drive business had a verbal altercation with a customer who was in the drive-thru, according to a report received at 1:36 a.m. Dec. 24. The issue was over the quality and presentation of food, reports said. After a verbal disagreement, the manager asked the parties to leave. They left after police advised them to go, according to reports.

* A Heil Drive resident asked to talk to an officer about a neighborhood dog that constantly barks, according to a complaint received at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 22. The resident has more than 90 videos from inside his house of the dogs barking even when unprovoked. He was advised to call police as soon as they begin to bark or call animal control based on the evidence he already obtained, reports said.

* A Lindenhaven Road resident reported being scammed out of $4,500, according to a report received at 9:39 p.m. Dec. 21.

* A Wynne Ridge Court resident told police that items were stolen from his vehicle 10 days earlier, according to a report received at 2:33 p.m. Dec. 21.

* A Muskingum Drive resident reported money missing from his bank account, according to a report received at 10:43 a.m. Dec. 20. He believes it's related to a scam, according to reports.

* A customer set cartons of cigarettes on a counter then walked out with them without paying at a business in the first block of North Stygler Road, according to a report received at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 19.

* Two bags of money were stolen from a business in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 12:54 p.m. Dec. 19.

* Change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Sumpton Drive, according to a report received at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19.