Grandview Heights Schools' facilities have been in the spotlight for several years, and leaders say they don't expect that to change in 2019.

2018 culminated with the passage of a bond issue to fund the construction of a new grade 4-8 building, major renovations to the high school and safety and security improvements at Stevenson Elementary School.

In the new year, district officials will work with the architectural firm and bond counsel to coordinate a design process and execute the issuing of bonds.

"Just as we did with the process leading up to the bond issue, we will be engaging the community as we finalize the design plans for the project," Superintendent Andy Culp said.

In November, the school board ratified Culp's recommendation to hire Moody Nolan and Perkins+Will to serve as design professionals for the project.

Last month, the board approved the hiring of Elford Inc. as the construction manager at-risk for the project, with the firm using Corna Kokosing as a prime consultant.

The district is negotiating contract terms for both the design and construction-manager firms and the agreements are expected to be presented to the school board for its approval early in the new year.

"Once we have the contracts approved and everyone on board, we will be able to outline a process for framing the schematic design, design documents and construction documents for the project," Culp said.

"It's really the design and construction-manager firms who help guide the development of the process we'll be using."

Moody Nolan and Perkins+Will were selected as the prospective design team for the high quality of their school-building projects, but also because "they have a reputation for effectively engaging the community in their projects," school board President Jesse Truett said.

Throughout the design process, "we will be holding meetings and other opportunities to get input from the stakeholders in the community that will help inform the decisions we make about the final design," he said.

The expected timeline would have the design plans for the new 4-8 building and the renovations at the high school and Stevenson Elementary School approved by the end of this year, Culp said.

Construction on the new 4-8 building, which is set to be constructed adjacent to the existing Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School building, would start in January 2020, with completion expected by summer 2021.

At that time, the high school would be closed for renovation and high school classes would be held in the new 4-8 building through November 2022 while work proceeds, Culp said.

When the high school reopens in December 2022, students in grades 4-8 would move into the new building. The existing Edison/Larson building then would be demolished.

"We've been able to plan the project so it will have as little disruption on our students as possible," Culp said.

The safety, security and ADA upgrades at Stevenson will be completed during summer 2021 and 2022 while students are out of school, he said.

Finalizing the contracts with the design team and construction manager will be a factor in determining when the district acts to sell the bonds for the project, Treasurer Beth Collier said.

The preconstruction payments to the companies will come out of the proceeds from the bond sale, she said.

"We want to move as quickly as we can," Collier said. "We want to be able to lock in the interest rates as low as we can. The expectation is that interest rates and going to continue to rise."

The bonds are expected to be issued in spring 2019, she said.

The proposed revision of the school compensation agreement for Grandview Yard will allow the bond issue's millage to be effectively cut in half, from 5.8 mills to about 2.9 mills, Collier said.

While school facilities have been a major focus over the last three years, it hasn't been the primary one, Culp said.

"As we've moved through the process, we have continued to keep first things first, and that's meeting our mission of maximizing and personalizing every student's learning," he said.

"We've talked so much about facilities, I think it's overshadowed some of the phenomenal work our staff has been doing to improve the academic achievement in our district," Truett said. "I think it's been remarkable what we've been able to accomplish in the middle of the facilities process."

Those achievements include increasing the number of and level of participation in AP courses and a steady rise in the district's placement in U.S. News and World Report's national and state ranking of high schools, he said.

The district produced several new reports last year detailing what is happening in the district, including a financial prospectus, district quality profile report, academic prospectus and technology plan, Truett said.

"We will continue to provide these reports on an annual basis," he said.

With the 2018-19 school year, the district has expanded its 1:1 initiative to all grade levels.

"It means we have provided all of our students, grades K-12, with an age-appropriate device they can use in the classroom," Culp said.

Student in kindergarten and first grade are provided iPads; students in other grades use Chromebooks.

"It's about collaboration, it's about integration of technology in the classroom and it's about engaging students' curiosity," Culp said. "The devices offer our students seamless access to content at their fingertips.

"At the end of the day, these devices are tools to help us maximize and personalize our students' learning experience."

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman