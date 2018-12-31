Grove City police officers responded Dec. 18 to the 2100 block of Gingerwood Court on a report of a male and female soliciting donations for a charitable walk event.

The caller said the pair matched the descriptions of two people who had been mentioned on local social-networking sites in regard to suspicious activity. Grove City police had received multiple calls over the past several weeks about solicitors matching the same description, with callers suspecting they were committing a scam, reports stated.

An officer located the pair as they were collecting $10 in cash from a resident in the 2100 block of Gingerwood. They identified themselves as a father and daughter from Columbus and said they had visited at least 20 houses in the neighborhood that evening to seek donations for the walk event.

The daughter gave a false last name, which she first claimed was her middle name, and then later admitted it was neither her middle nor last name, according to reports. She said she and her father give the money they collect to the people who run the fundraiser but she didn't know their names.

The father said they had collected $40 in cash and two checks that night for the walk event, but he gave conflicting information about when the event would be held. Police actually found they had collected $85, reports stated.

An officer contacted the charitable organization, which reported it did not have an event scheduled in Columbus until late 2019.

When notified of the date, the man then said they were working with a Columbus church and gave the name of a pastor with the church. Police called the church staff, which reported they had never heard of the father and daughter, were not involved in a fundraising effort and did not have a minister with the name the man had provided to police.

Officers spoke with four Gingerwood Court residents who had given donations to the suspects. They all said they would file charges if police determined the solicitations were fraudulent.

The man and woman were released, but police advised them they would continue their investigation and charges could be pending.

No charges have been filed thus far, according to reports.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A Reynoldsburg man told police Dec. 18 that he believes a woman stole money from him after he rented a room Dec. 15 and 16 at a hotel in the 4000 block of Jackpot Road. A Columbus woman met him at the room and he gave her permission at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 16 to order food through an app on his phone, according to reports. The order was later canceled and the woman left the hotel.

The man said that when he awoke the next morning, he found that $1,000 in cash was missing from the room and that an app on his phone had been used to withdraw $750 from his bank account, reports stated. He said he believes the woman took the money and used the app without his permission, although he said she denied it when he asked her about it. No charges have been filed in the case.

* A Zanesville woman reported someone stole her purse containing $1,510 in cash and a pair of prescription glasses, valued at $300, from her car.

The theft occurred between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 while the car was parked at Gantz Park, 2255 Home Road.

* Two people reported their cars were broken into Dec. 19 while the vehicles were parked at businesses in the 3000 block of Southwest Boulevard.

Both incidents occurred between 6:30 and 7:50 p.m. In both cases, windows of the cars were broken to gain entry.

A Circleville man said a wallet and gift card, valued at $320, were stolen from his car. He said his credit cards were used that evening to make purchases totaling $505 at a store in the 2100 block of Eakin Road in Columbus.

A Columbus woman said her purse, containing a stethoscope and wallet, valued at $140 total, was stolen from her car.

* A woman told police her daughter's phone, valued at $1,000, was stolen at noon Dec. 18 from Brookpark Middle School, 2803 Southwest Blvd. The phone is registered to the girl's father.

While making the report, the mother and daughter used a tracking app which indicated the phone was in the 3100 block of Columbus Street. An officer determined the listed address was apparently an empty field. The mother and daughter searched the area, but did not locate the phone.

The father said he wanted a police report filed.

* A Grove City teen reported his cellphone, valued at $820, was stolen Dec. 16 while he was playing basketball at the YMCA, 3600 Discovery Drive. The teen said he left his phone, bookbag and jacket on the floor. After about 90 minutes, he realized the cellphone was missing and someone had rummaged through his jacket and bookbag.