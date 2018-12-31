Hilliard officially won't have a city-manager form of government until Jan. 1, 2020, but the work required to transition to it will get underway this year.

A city manager probably would be appointed near the end of 2019 to become acclimated to the city, Hilliard City Council President Albert Iosue said, and that represents perhaps the biggest change in store for Hilliard in 2019.

"A collaborative transition to a city manager is the top priority of City Council (in 2019)," Iosue said.

He said he expects in January to name at least one committee of council members to begin the process of a city-manager search.

It is possible a second committee might be named to oversee other issues that would arise related to the switch from the city's strong-mayor form of government, including amendments to the city code, Iosue said.

The city plans to hire a firm to assist City Council in its search for a city manager, Councilman Les Carrier said.

Carrier has been a proponent of the city-manager model, which voters approved via charter amendment as Issue 33 on the November ballot. In this model of local government, a city manager is hired by a council and oversees a city's department directors and daily operations instead of an elected mayor.

Don Schonhardt has served as mayor since 2003.

Schonhardt said he had not planned to run for mayor again in 2019 and would help the city transition to the new form of government.

"I will work cooperatively to make the transition to a city manager as smooth as possible while fulfilling my responsibilities as mayor of the city of Hilliard," he said.

But preparation for a city manager is not the only 2019 storyline for Hilliard:

* The city's civil lawsuit against Heather H. Ernst, the former deputy director of the Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department, is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 15.

Ernst began serving a 12-month prison sentence Jan. 2. She had pleaded guilty Oct. 3 to theft in office and attempted tampering with records in connection with a criminal case against her.

She was ordered to pay restitution to Hilliard in the amount of $271,898.

Hilliard leaders filed the civil lawsuit against Ernst, 48, on March 15, and that complaint was amended in September to include her husband, Moses A. Ernst, as a co-defendant, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records.

The civil complaint said that during the course of Ernst's employment with the city, the "defendants retained at least $541,000, depositing at least $270,000 into accounts owned or controlled by the defendants."

The city has been without a deputy director since Ernst resigned in November 2017.

A decision also will be made in 2019 on naming a new deputy director or re-organizing the department "to better suit the needs of the community as a whole," recreation and parks director Ed Merritt said.

* City Council members plan to establish a process for reviewing the recommendations of the city's charter-review commission, which were submitted last September.

The commission did not recommend changing to a city-manager government during deliberations last year but it did advise eliminating partisan elections of council members and reducing the number of required readings of legislation from three to two, among several other changes.

City Council has the authority to accept, reject or amend any of the commission's advisory recommendations, placing any, all or none on the ballot for voters to consider, according to law director Tracy Bradford.

It is probable that any city-charter amendments would be placed on the ballot for consideration in November, councilman Nathan Painter said.

* Three council members will be up for election in the May primary, if it is necessary, and the November general election.

The terms of Iosue, Painter and Pete Marsh, all Republicans, conclude at the end of 2019.

* Another council initiative will be establishing financial and buildout models for the Grener Sports Complex on Cosgray Road, north of Scioto Darby Road, Iosue said.

Referred to as the Grener Soccer Complex in the early stages, the name was changed to the Grener Sports Complex when plans advanced to the design-and-development phase because the multiuse fields also could be used for lacrosse and other field sports, according to public-services director Butch Seidle.

A Miracle Field at the complex, which will be just south of Bo Jackson's Elite Sports at 4696 Cosgray Road, has been on City Council's radar since plans were announced in April.

A Miracle Field enables adults and children with a variety of physical or mental challenges to play baseball games, including those organized by the Miracle League of Central Ohio, on a field that can accommodate wheelchairs and walkers.

One of the league's Miracle Fields already is at Darree Fields Park, 6259 Cosgray Road in Dublin.

* Several infrastructure improvements and propjets are planned for 2019, Schonhardt said.

Those include Scioto Darby Road west from Bradford Drive to Leppert Road, Franklin Street between Cemetery Road and Main Street, and the roundabouts on Main Street at Cemetery Road and Scioto Darby Road.

A final layer of asphalt and landscaping will be added to Scioto Darby Road in the summer, Schonhardt said.

Utility relocation and right-of-way acquisition will begin for Franklin Street, the entrance to the Landmark Lofts mixed-use development, but full construction of improvements will wait until 2020. When completed, Franklin Street will have curbs, gutters, sidewalks, lights and on-street parking that will mirror Norwich Street, Schonhardt said.

Finally, modifications to both roundabouts on Main Street, including lane markings and signs, as well as structural changes to the roundabout at Scioto Darby Road and Main Street to make it "less elliptical (and) more oval" are planned, he said.

* Commercial and retail development also is a goal in 2019, said David Meadows Hilliard's economic-development director.

"There is pent-up demand for shovel-ready manufacturing sites," Meadows said.

He cited examples as facilities for 3-D printing that bring high-wage jobs.

As part of a $2.9 million project, Hilliard also will begin installing carrier-neutral, fiber-optic networks in the city, preferably underground, though some areas might be on poles, Meadows said.

Construction also is expected to begin on at least one and perhaps two of the three hotels approved last year for construction in the Cemetery Road corridor, just west of Interstate 270.

