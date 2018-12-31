After a 2018 that saw the opening of a new high school and a new superintendent taking the district's helm, the three biggest issues facing Groveport Madison schools in 2019 focus on academics, financial stability and facilities, and communication.

Superintendent Garilee Ogden said the "first and foremost" item on the district's list of goals for the new year is the renewal of its operating levy, which is set to expire at the end of 2019, and a bond issue.

Ogden said she would like to see the combined issues on the May 19 ballot.

Treasurer John Walsh told the school board in fall 2018 that renewal of the 6.88-mill levy passed in May 2014 is needed in order to keep the budget from amassing a $3 million shortfall in fiscal year 2020. Without the levy, he said, that budget shortage would grow to $7.7 million in 2021, $9.9 million in 2022 and $12.5 million in 2023.

In addition, Ogden said, the district is in need of new facilities for kindergarten through eighth grades because of the age and condition of the existing buildings.

"We're trying to get feedback and input from our community members in terms of what grade figurations and facility needs they feel we need with this new bond issue," she said.

Ogden said information gathered in community meetings will help the facility team make a recommendation to the board of education in January.

At that time, the district will be able to decide the millage it needs and how much that would cost property owners.

A.I.M. for success

The second item on the superintendent's priority list is improving the schools through a "threefold process" that is referred to as A.I.M. -- which stands for academics, intention and mindset.

Ogden said the focus on academics is "working to increase rigor in our instruction and make sure that our students are learning at their potential."

The "intention" portion of the equation is designed to look at the individual needs of students.

"Every student has unique needs, and we have to be intentional and find what those needs are and put plans in place for our students," Ogden said. "Not everyone learns the same way and not everyone has the same needs, so we want to make sure that we are addressing all of those needs."

As for the third component of A.I.M. -- mindset -- she said, the district is "working to make sure that students' social-emotional needs are met and their mental-health needs are met so that they can be in the right mindset for learning."

In order to accomplish all this, Ogden said, a district leadership team of 35 administrators, teachers and a board member meets each month to make sure each school is taking the "action steps" geared toward progress.

All 11 schools in the district have specific goals and an action plan in place to help them meet those goals, she said.

Ogden, the district's former head of curriculum, said she is proud of the success of the "district's processes" in the last few years. She noted that two Groveport Madison schools, Madison Elementary and Middle School South, were under academic watch by the Ohio Department of Education but are now functioning "independently outside of that academic watch umbrella."

"A.I.M. is aiming for student success to encompass the whole child and make sure they are successful at school," Ogden said.

Communication

The third goal Ogden wants to focus on in 2019 is increased collaboration and communication with the school board and the community.

"That is why we are having community meetings," she said. "One of our goals is to be transparent and open and inviting to our community for their feedback."

