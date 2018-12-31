Dublin residents are expected to get to use a brand-new library in 2019.

Dublin residents are expected to get to use a brand-new library in 2019.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library's Dublin branch is slated to open in late spring, said Greg Dodd, the library system's marketing director.

"It's looking really good," Dodd said.

Dodd said he hopes to announce an official opening date by mid-February. As of late December, construction was about 75 percent complete. Drywall and finishing touches need to be completed, and then the building will receive furnishings, books and materials.

The library's opening will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house with programs and activities, Dodd said.

Patrons awaiting completion of the new 41,000-square-foot, three-level library can use a temporary library facility at 6765 Dublin Center Drive.

As the library project wraps up, Dublin city officials are looking to complete the city's pedestrian bridge in the latter part of 2019, said City Manager Dana McDaniel.

The bridge will connect both sides of the Scioto River and marry Dublin's Historic District with the emerging Bridge Street District, McDaniel said.

Riverside Crossing Park this year will enter its construction design stage. Construction is slated for 2020, McDaniel said.

Along with recreational amenities, the city will continue to focus on services and programming for its senior citizen population.

On Jan. 11, Dublin staff members will hold an information session from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Dublin Community Recreation Center's Community Hall about a free microtransit service for seniors in the city.

The program is held in partnership with SHARE, a Columbus-based microtransit company.

An information hub to connect seniors with resources will also kick off at Syntero during the beginning of this year. The hub will also have an online presence on Dublin's website.

Technology will also continue to be a focus for the city this year, as the 33 Smart Corridor collaboration targeting U.S. Route 33 between Dublin and East Liberty matures.

This year, the broadband construction along the corridor will be completed, McDaniel said, and the city will begin looking into how to leverage that digital infrastructure by working with businesses that want to use the site as a testing ground.

Finally, the city will continue to focus on its high level of services for its residents with its 2019 operating budget, McDaniel said.

"We really do that with a spirit of innovation," McDaniel said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah