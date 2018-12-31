Customers enjoy lunch in the sun-drenched food court at the Lane Avenue Shopping Center in Upper Arlington in 1983.

There were 15 food vendors to choose from, including Black Olive, Cheryl's Cookies and the Hollywood Deli, where the overstuffed sandwiches had kitschy names like "Chevy Cheese," "Turk Douglas" and "Play it Again, Ham."

The Columbus Dispatch reported that year that the city had three food courts in operation -- the Market at Lane Avenue, The Continent's French Market (on the north side) and downtown at the Ohio Center.