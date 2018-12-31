The New Albany-Plain Local School District's 2019 initiatives will include finding ways to continue to trim costs, according to Superintendent Michael Sawyers.

For the past two school years, the district has been able to cut expenditures annually by $650,000 each year, Sawyers said.

This year's goal is to save $650,000 in total by June 30, he said.

As of now, district officials have found $400,000 in savings through such measures as energy-efficient initiatives with lights and temperatures and by determining whether positions are still needed after staff members retire, Sawyers said.

The district has an approximately $60 million budget annually, he said.

In addition to fiscal responsibility, district leaders also will focus on the educational curriculum, the well-being of students and capital projects, Sawyers said.

"We remain committed to the accountability of the (district's) continuous-improvement plan," he said.

Whether the district is focusing on academic achievements, fiscal responsibility or working to improve the social well-being of every student, the school community is continuing to work on goals it has set, said board President John McClelland.

"It's making sure that we stay focused on those things that matter," he said.

Curriculum

The district has a five-year curriculum framework staff members use to verify the strength of academic-content standards, Sawyers said.

This year, the district is reviewing English language arts. An audit will continue through the end of the school year, he said.

Teachers will have to verify that their material is aligned with the overall curriculum and then develop assessments to show students are learning the material, Sawyers said.

Last year, the district audited its math courses.

Improvements to curriculum already in progress include the implementation of college-preparatory math for grades 6 through 12, which began in August, Sawyers said. An elementary, middle school and high school writing workshop that focuses on opinion, informative and narrative writing also began in August, he said.

This also will be the second year of an elementary math program, Bridges in Mathematics, for grades K to 5, Sawyers said. The district will continue to ensure that the program is meeting expectations, he said.

Student well-being

The focus on students extends to their mental well-being.

The implementation of the R Factor will continue into this year, and district leaders will continue to look into other ways to help students and their families, Sawyers said. The R Factor is based on the formula that an event and one's response to it create an outcome.

Staff members will audit programs they've implemented to better meet the needs of students, including Sources of Strength, implemented at the middle school and high school levels, and the ROX after-school program for girls in grades 4 through 8, Sawyers said.

Sources of Strength is a suicide-prevention program that includes peer leaders to help reduce suicide in school populations, according to its website.

ROX, which stands for Ruling Our Experiences, focuses on helping girls develop the necessary skills to deal with social, personal and academic issues, while building self-esteem, said district spokesman Patrick Gallaway.

Capital projects

The district will continue capital projects that are funded through the 1.25-mill permanent-improvements levy approved in 2017, Sawyers said.

Those projects include roofing work at the high school during the summer, he said.

The district also will spend $903,000 to replace roofs at the administration building and the primary building. The administration building project will begin in April, and the primary building project will begin in June. Both roofs are approaching 25 years old, and they are both leaking, Sawyers said.

In addition, the district is assessing its boilers campuswide and is working with American Electric Power to improve energy efficiency related to lights, he said.

