For seniors who no longer are able to drive themselves, getting to a doctor's appointment or shopping at a grocery store can be difficult.

For three decades, Grove City's Evans Senior Center has offered free bus rides to medical offices and stores in the city and Jackson Township and to activities at the center for residents over age 55.

The rides will become even more convenient with a new bus the city has purchased, with most of the funds coming from a Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission grant the city received in May 2018.

The new bus was unveiled Dec. 19 just before the annual holiday potluck lunch at the Evans Center.

"Where our previous bus with a lift just had room for eight people and two wheelchairs, the new bus can hold 12 people and two wheelchairs," said recreation supervisor Kelly Sutherland, who helped coordinate the city's grant application. "It's going to mean we can offer this service to even more of our residents."

Currently, about 100 residents have signed up to participate in the transportation program, she said.

The service is offered between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Once people have registered for the program, they can arrange for a ride on the bus at least three days in advance, Sutherland said.

The Evans Center has two buses available, one with a wheelchair lift and one without.

Both buses were purchased in 2009.

The transportation program averages about 1,500 trips per year, Sutherland said. In 2018, the two buses traveled a combined 30,000 miles.

"The bus we're replacing traveled about 17,000 miles (in 2018)," she said. "You don't realize how many miles you can put on just driving around the city and township."

The vehicle that is being replaced "is just about getting to the end of its usefulness," Sutherland said.

"It's a lot of wear and tear, with all the stopping and starting," she said. "These aren't highway miles we're putting on it. And each time we need to make a repair, that's a day we can't provide the transportation service to people."

In addition to the additional passenger capacity, the new bus features a chair lift that extends to the ground.

"The lift on the bus we're replacing is more like an elevator," Sutherland said. "It's going to be easier and safer for people with mobility issues to get on and off the bus now."

Grove City applied for a grant as part of the Federal Transit Administration's Section 5310 Program administered locally by MORPC.

"It's federal grant money that is made available to municipalities and programs that offer transportation services that meet the needs of seniors and people with disabilities," said Claire Jennings, a senior planner with MORPC.

"Programs like the transportation service Grove City offers its over-55 population are the kind of programs we want to support through the grant program," Jennings said. "The mission of the grant program is to help provide transportation services to as many people as possible."

"We're committed in Grove City to respond to our senior community and provide the kind of services they need," Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said. "We've been offering this transportation program for 30 years and purchasing this new bus through our partnership with MORPC will allow us to continue to offer it using the most enhanced and safe equipment and vehicles."

Councilman Ted Berry said he and Stage will be working this year to find ways to expand the transportation service to weekends and evenings.

"This is a program that my mom uses regularly," Berry said. "It's important that we try to expand the service so that even more people can take advantage of it."

Anyone interested in signing up for the transportation program should call the Evans Center at 614-277-1066.

