The Pickerington Schools will seek to progress a recently-established plan to drive academic success, streamline operations and modernize facilities in 2019, while keeping an eye on how enrollment growth could affect the district.

At the outset of this school year, Superintendent Chris Briggs announced the district had developed a "Plan for Progress," which identified three priorities:

* Academic excellence -- a closer look at what the district must do to engage all students in "relevant and rich learning experiences that will prepare them for careers, college and life," Briggs said.

* Efficient operations -- work to determine how the district could maximize resources and ensure it is spending and operating wisely without waste.

* Modern facilities -- ensure the district's facilities reflect an environment needed to be successful in today's education world.

Throughout the first half of the 2018-19 school year, district officials have sought input from parents, community members without students in the schools, civic groups, local governments and businesses to understand the needs of the community and students, as well as to hone the plan for further effectiveness.

He promised the plan would provide "a clear vision of where we are going, ensuring our students are ready for the challenges of today in college, the workforce and life."

Following the first phase to garner feedback, the district in November entered the second phase by creating three committees to focus on the respective areas of the plan.

"Those groups will continue their work into 2019 and will come together in February to identify priorities in the areas of academic excellence, efficient operations and modern facilities," Briggs said.

"Once that work is complete in 2019, the district will communicate those priorities and strategies with the community and then begin implementing the tactics that will ensure we reach the goals set forth in the Plan for Progress and measuring their success.

"How we measure success will be determined once we have reached consensus on the priorities.

As district officials continue to gain feedback and strides in analysis, Briggs said, they will be watching trends and projections in enrollment because the number of students the district has impacts academics, facilities and finances.

There are no current plans for the district to place a tax issue on the ballot in 2019, Briggs said, and there aren't plans to add buildings or perform redistricting.

However, signs of growth could spur future proposals and decisions in those areas.

"We are in a period of growth, and as part of our work we are researching enrollment projections for the coming years," Briggs said.

"We anticipate those projections will be incorporated into our Plan for Progress priorities.

"As a district, we are constantly monitoring current and projected enrollment and facility needs in each of our buildings.

"We assess space usage and identify ways we can be more efficient with our existing resources."

Based on projections, Briggs said, the district and community could see more adjustments to facilities such as one that recently took place at Ridgeview STEM Junior High School, where "underutilized" locker bays have been converted into classroom space.

Beyond that, Briggs predicted 2019 will bring more of the typical tweaks the district undergoes on a month-by-month basis as it reacts to student and staff needs.

He said the further expansion of technology to facilitate classroom learning and prepare students for the global marketplace will continue to be an objective, and the district must be able to serve a growing number of students who come to the district from diverse backgrounds.

"There is no plan to dramatically restructure our approach to education, but we are constantly fine-tuning things," Briggs said. "Technology will continue to be a big focus for us.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of students for whom English is not their native language, so we are exploring the best ways to address that."

