The Olentangy Local School District's newest building is less than six months old, but due to Delaware County's continuous growth, district leaders already are mulling their next plan to tackle increased enrollment.

It's a conversation the district has on a regular basis, and it's one school board President Mindy Patrick isn't surprised by.

"For us, that's the hardest beast," she said. "We're always having this battle.

"We know we have to build another school soon, if not a couple, so that's basically our main area of focus."

Olentangy's fourth high school, Berlin, opened last August, creating space for Olentangy's oldest students. But as the district looks toward 2019, Superintendent Mark Raiff said, enrollment at the elementary and middle school levels already is concerning.

Raiff said the district is projecting an increase of 200 to 250 students at the elementary level each year and expects elementary enrollment to increase from 9,395 to 11,778 over the next decade.

He said those figures push the boundaries of what the district can handle and likely will require another school building to deal with the growth.

Beyond that, the next concern is what happens when those students reach the district's five middle schools.

At the middle school level, Raiff said enrollment is expected to grow from about 5,069 students to 6,300 over the next 10 years, pushing the five schools well over the 1,100 to 1,200 students Raiff believes each can hold, let alone the 900 students the district would prefer in each.

"I didn't necessarily believe this three years ago, but with all the building that's been happening and the continued development in the residential market, I don't see how we can avoid building a sixth middle school," he said. "So that's a conversation we're going to start with the community in the spring."

Conversations about that potential ballot issue -- including its cost and other details -- won't start for a few more months, but Raiff said the timing already can be projected.

"The board will make a decision, likely in November of 2019, to place an issue on the ballot sometime in 2020," he said. "Typically we do spring, and March is a presidential primary, so my prediction would be March of 2020, which would be four years from our last levy."

That timing, he said, would allow the district to respond to the need for more space without asking residents too early.

"We will run out of elementary capacity in August of 2021," he said, "so if we're on the ballot in the spring of 2020, we could get an elementary school open by August of 2021. The only way to address that, if we decide to wait another year or delay it in any way, is to raise class sizes significantly."

In working through the planning of that expected levy, Patrick said, she thinks the most important part won't be the levy itself, but the details involved.

"Behind a levy comes a lot of strategy and planning, and it's not our levy (itself), but it's our ask," she said. "I know that's where we, as board members, are really going to have to focus this year.

"Our residents, for the most part, are very supportive," Patrick said. "We have so many of them with students in the district, and they understand -- but they don't like it if it affects them directly with change."

As the district grows, Raiff said a pair of initiatives are meant to keep students safe.

First, the district is growing its focus on what it calls "nonacademic barriers to learning," such as mental-health issues and students feeling unsafe or not accepted.

"Our staff is just so committed to continuous improvement and trying to get better at their craft," Raiff said, "but there are a lot of factors that get in the way of our ability to facilitate maximum learning. ... We're going to continue to do everything possible to alleviate those barriers, to continue to promote a culture of inclusive excellence."

The district recently contracted a survey taken by more than 10,000 students that collected data on social and emotional issues students are facing. Questions involved students' own feelings, as well as their relationships with staff and others.

"We can look at those and then do professional-development work with our staff so that they understand how their kids are thinking and feeling and what we can do to better support them," Raiff said. "It was no surprise to us that something like 80 percent of our kids stress about their grades. But what can we do to help them?"

Patrick said the school board sees the issue as an important one, and knows "you can't teach kids who are depressed and anxious." She said Raiff's focus on the topic is "a real initiative."

"It's growing and growing and growing, and it can't grow fast enough," she said, "so I have to give him a lot of credit. He recognized that several years ago and had a plan to implement that area of development, and we are living that, so that's a feather in his cap. I think he was a lot more proactive than maybe other superintendents."

The district is concerned about students' physical safety as well.

Raiff said the hiring of Joe Suozzi, the district's first director of safety, would help shape the way the district puts security protocols in place at each of its schools. Raiff said Suozzi, a former FBI special agent and the only district employee authorized to carry a gun, will help "make the assessments of all of our safety and security protocols, our trainings."

He said six of the district's buildings are equipped with "more-secure entrances" that require someone to "physically go into an office and be greeted by a staff member" before entering, and said similar security protocols likely will be put in place at newly created buildings in the future.

"Joe is going to make recommendations to our facilities team about what we can do for the future as we plan to make our buildings more safe and secure," Raiff said.

Those recommendations are important to Patrick, who said safety and security is "right there at the top" of the district's priorities.

"If we expand, let's do it as safely as possible," she said.

