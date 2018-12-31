Reynoldsburg police officers filed drug charges against two people in two separate incidents after checking out complaints about suspicious cars.

Officers checked out a car at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 6500 block of Steinway Drive and arrested the driver for drug abuse and possessing a controlled substance.

Police checked another car at 1:33 a.m. Dec. 12 at a business in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest and arrested a 20-year-old Columbus man on drug abuse and controlled-substance possession charges.

In other Reynoldsburg police reports:

* An 18-year-old man from Mechanicsville, Virginia, was charged with petty theft without consent at 8:06 a.m. Dec. 11 after he allegedly attempted to steal items from a business in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Officers arrested a 20-year-old Reynoldsburg man on theft and telecommunications fraud charges after an incident at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at a business in the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue.