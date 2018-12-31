The components of a school facilities project can, at its most basic level, be reduced to three stages.

The first stage is to get voter approval of a ballot measure to provide funding for the project. The South-Western City School District accomplished that in 2018 when voters approved a 38-year, $93.4 million bond issue.

In the coming year, district officials will be focused on the tasks involved in between: hiring an architect and construction manager and selling the bonds that voters approved Nov. 6.

The final stage involves the construction of the new buildings, which South-Western expects to begin in 2020.

The second phase of the district's Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project will include new buildings at Brookpark, Finland, Norton and Pleasant View middle schools and renovations at Jackson Middle School and East Franklin Elementary School.

"At this point, we're ready to start work on finalizing the design for our new buildings," Superintendent Bill Wise said.

Last year, the district held a series of meetings with community members and staff to gather feedback about potential design options.

"What the community told us is that they want a traditional look to the schools with some contemporary elements," Wise said.

There was also a desire that the middle school buildings be distinctive from the 13 elementary school buildings that were constructed as part of the first phase of the OFCC project, he said.

"As we're going through the process of developing the design plans, we'll be checking in with the community and our staff members along the way to make sure we are making decisions that are aligned with what they believe and want for the children of our community," Wise said.

The new schools would open in fall 2022, he said.

The first phase finished under budget, and the district has used those funds to pay for the construction of an annex at Bolton Crossing Elementary School. The annex is expected to be completed this month.

The second phase of the facilities project will include asphalt and roofing repairs throughout the district, which will take place over the summer.

The total cost of the project will be about $193 million. The bond issue will provide the district's share of that project cost.

The OFCC, the state agency that assists school districts with construction projects, will provide about $60 million or about half of the project's core costs. No OFCC funds will be used for the roofing and asphalt work.

The exact timetable for when the district will receive the OFCC funds is still to be determined, Wise said.

"Seventeen districts participating in an OFCC project passed a bond issue (in 2018)," he said. "The timeline for the distribution of the state funds could shift a little bit because there are so many districts on board. We're still waiting to hear."

South-Western will likely sell bonds in the spring, Treasurer Hugh Garside said.

"We have a AA-bond rating from both Moody's and S&P, which is one below the highest rating," he said. "Our rating says to potential investors that we are a safe risk for them. It will help us when we go to sell bonds."

The district is in "a strong financial position," Garside said.

"What our latest five-year forecast shows is that we will be in the black through fiscal year 2023," he said.

When the district passed its last operating levy in 2009, it promised voters it would be four years before a new levy would be needed, Garside said.

"That would have been 2013, but we've been able to stretch much farther than that," he said. "We don't anticipate having to go back to the ballot for an operating levy during the next five years."

Sixty percent of the district's revenue comes from the state, and with a new governor taking office and a biennial budget coming in June, "there is a little uncertainty," Garside said.

"Like everybody else, we're watching and waiting," he said.

But it's unlikely there will be a major change in the amount of state funding South-Western receives, he said.

The 2018-19 school year is the first full year South-Western is participating in the I Know I Can program, in which the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services provides a college adviser/success coach for both Franklin Heights and Westland high schools.

"It's a program that's helping provide college access to more of our students, especially first-generation college students," Wise said.

Four new senior-only career technical education programs at the South-Western Career Academy are providing students with additional pathways to earning credentials and training that will allow them to pursue a career path after graduation, he said.

The programs include State Tested Nursing Assistant; Logistics; Construction; and Customer Service and Support with a bilingual component.

Two other programs help students in the classroom by offering assistance with issues that occur outside school.

The district's partnership with Communities in Schools is in place at 12 South-Western buildings -- Finland, Harmon, Highland Park, Prairie Lincoln, Prairie Norton, Stiles and West Franklin elementary schools; Franklin Woods and Holt Crossing intermediate schools; Finland Middle School and Franklin Heights and Westland high schools.

"They are working to reduce the nonacademic barriers some students are facing," Wise said, including clothing, medical or financial issues.

This year, the district added two social workers who are assisting students at six other schools: Alton Hall, Bolton Crossing, Darby Woods and Richard Avenue elementary schools; Galloway Ridge Intermediate School; and Norton Middle School.

Each social worker is working with about 60 students, Wise said.

The district has begun implementing a literacy program using a $200,000 Striving Readers Grant it received last spring.

The three-year grant is funding a program to address literacy needs for English as a Second Language and special-needs students at each high school, Wise said.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman