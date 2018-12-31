Posole is a classic Mexican soup with big chunks of pork, chewy white corn (hominy) and garnished with cabbage, onions, lime, radish and other seasonings.

ThisWeek staffers answer the question: When's the last time you had posole?

Andrew King: I have never had it, but I would definitely try it.

Scott Hummel: I don't think I've ever had it -- at least while knowing that's what it was.

Sarah Sole: I don't believe I've had it.

Nate Ellis: Not sure I’ve ever had it. I want to.

Dennis Laycock: Never, but if anyone would like to volunteer to make me a bowl, I'll gladly remedy that.

Abby Armbruster: I don't think I've ever had it since it's typically made with meat.

Lisa Proctor: Never. I really haven't strayed from tacos, chimichangas, burritos and quesadillas.

Neil Thompson: The last time for me? Never.

Lee Cochran: Several years ago at my sister's on New Year's Eve, I believe.