A lawsuit challenging "the Youngstown plan" is in the Supreme Court of Ohio's hands.

In 2004, then-Ohio State head football coach Jim Tressel helped persuade Columbus City Schools voters to pass a permanent 6.95-mill property-tax levy, lending his name, image and endorsement to the campaign.

But in 2015, as president of Youngstown State University, Tressel might have ensured that those taxpayers eventually lose local control of that money.

Columbus and nine other school districts across the state are facing the requirements of a controversial state-takeover law called “the Youngstown plan” that Tressel and seven other Youngstown-area officials helped craft. During nine months of secret meetings, the Youngstown contingent, led by the former head of the city’s chamber of commerce, drafted the law with staffers from the Ohio Department of Education and Gov. John Kasich’s office, according to the allegations in a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by the Youngstown school district and a union that represents its non-teaching employees is now before the Supreme Court of Ohio, which accepted the case in late October. The suit contends that the Ohio Constitution required lawmakers to spend more time looking over the legislation. It states: “Every bill shall be considered by each house on three different days,” which didn’t happen.

While billed as a fix for Youngstown schools, the law ended up being much more.

It applies to any school district that gets an overall “F” grade on the state report card three years in a row, triggering the appointment of a powerful state-employed CEO with “complete operational, managerial, and instructional control of the district.” The CEO has the power to unilaterally run the operation, convert district schools to charters, cancel union contracts and privatize public operations.

Two other districts already have been taken over under the 2015 law: Lorain and East Cleveland. Dayton schools could be next, after the end of this school year. Columbus and eight more districts — Ashtabula, Canton, Euclid, Lima, Mansfield, North College Hill, Painesville and Toledo — face potential takeovers after next school year.

And the list has the potential to keep growing each year.

Did lawmakers understand that a panel of Youngstown officials, including a former Ohio State football coach turned university chief, had secretly crafted a law with so much impact?

