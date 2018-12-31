Upper Arlington Schools will launch $230 million in renovations and reconstructions for six buildings this year and district leaders will seek to develop a new plan to guide operations and the delivery of education.

Groundbreakings for five new or renovated elementary schools and a new high school are slated for spring, as the district embarks on the first phase of an initiative to improve and modernize its facilities.

Those "future-ready" projects will allow the district to address projected enrollment growth and educational needs of Upper Arlington students for the next 50 years, Superintendent Paul Imhoff has said, but he didn't identify it as the top priority for 2019.

Rather, Imhoff said, "providing the very best educational experiences for our students," will be the district's top priority in 2019, followed by the development of a new strategic plan to replace one in place from 2015-18, which set priorities related to school performance, personalization, accountability, efficiency and ownership.

"The current plan has served us very well, providing focus as we worked on several major instructional goals, as well as operational and efficiency goals," Imhoff said. "The new plan will take the work in those areas even further during the next several years and add a focus on well-being.

"We believe strongly that well-being is a foundational element for safety and success in the classroom."

Imhoff said work on the strategic plan will take place through June, with Upper Arlington Board of Education approval expected around August.

Student well-being

The emphasis on well-being comes after Imhoff said at a February 2018 public meeting on school safety the district didn't have the resources to adequately address students' mental-health needs but was overhauling programs for them. That meeting was held in the wake of a Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead.

"Mental-health issues across school children are on the rise," Imhoff said then. "We have more mental-health resources than probably any school district in the area, and we do not have nearly enough. We have to be about knowing and caring about each and every student in our district."

School board Vice President Stacey Royer said she believes the mental and physical well-being of students and staff in the district is imperative.

"We will have a group composed of district employees, community members and professionals exploring how the district can help to improve the mental and physical well-being of our school community members," Royer said. "Our goals are to explore, understand and modify things that are contributing to health concerns and to make our environment the best possible.

School safety

In addition, Imhoff said the district will continue to hone school safety through further implementation of recommendations from the school board and Safeguard Risk Solutions.

Last spring, district officials said a policy would be eliminated for the 2018-19 school year that allowed elementary and middle school students to leave school during lunch periods. As part of that plan, the district decided to phase out open-lunch policies at Upper Arlington High School by requiring all freshmen in 2018-19 to eat lunch on campus, and prohibiting sophomores and juniors, respectively, from leaving for lunch in the following two school years.

By the time the new high school opens in 2021-22, all students will be required to eat lunch at school. The district is in the process of developing an enhanced identification system that would require students to use ID cards to access and exit the high school.

"Of course, safety in all respects will continue to be a major focus for us as we continue to implement the safety recommendations approved by the board of education in June," Imhoff said.

New learning spaces

As for facilities renovations and rebuilds, Imhoff said, district leaders are "excited about our opportunity to offer our students updated learning environments while also addressing the financial concerns related to our current aging facilities."

"The updated learning spaces at all of the elementary schools and Upper Arlington High School are designed to support current and future instructional practices," he said. "The days of 'sit-and-get' in the classroom are behind us. Today's learning is about collaboration, flexibility and innovation."

Funded by a 5.17-mill bond issue approved in November 2017 as part of Issue 43, the current construction schedule calls for work on a new high school stadium to begin in March.

Work will begin on the high school and Barrington, Greensview, Tremont and Wickliffe elementary schools in "late spring/early summer," he said.

"The impact will vary from site to site, but it's safe to say that the construction work will require us to be flexible," Imhoff said. "Safety for students and staff will be our top consideration at each of the sites. We will also pay particular attention to being good neighbors to those who live nearby."

The reconstruction of Windermere Elementary School is scheduled to begin in June 2020.

The district will host meetings at 9 a.m. Jan. 22 at Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Road, and 7 p.m. the same day at UAHS, 1650 Ridgeview Road, to enable the public to see final designs for all six projects.

Royer said in addition to improved facilities, the district will "continue to focus on efficiencies and operational excellence and continue to improve teaching and learning."

"We are committed to continuously evaluating our teaching and learning processes and tools and after completing extensive research, including visiting other schools and the Ohio State University, have decided that the future of technology as a tool to better improve individualized learning is mobile technology and, in particular, the iPad," she said.

