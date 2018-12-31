Westerville heads into 2019 with a series of large projects, in terms of both development and improvements.

City Manager David Collinsworth said several of those projects will greatly affect the community.

Honoring the fallen

Collinsworth said a commemorative event will take place Feb. 10 at Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., to honor Westerville Division of Police officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, who were killed while responding to a domestic-violence call that ended in a shootout Feb. 10 of last year.

Collinsworth said the details for the event still are being finalized.

He also said the city would observe National Police Week in May. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week, according to the National Police Week website. A group of Westerville police officers will go to Washington, D.C., for related events held there.

Upgrading roads

Collinsworth also said several road-construction projects are planned throughout the city in 2019, as well as improvements to Uptown Westerville.

He said improvements to State Street, from Park Street up to Home Street, are expected to start in early 2019 and take the majority of the year to complete.

Collinworth also said the reconstruction of Spring Road, from Schrock Road to Walnut Street, will start in the spring.

The McCorkle Boulevard at the County Line Road intersection also will be improved.

Late last year, council members heard a presentation on design plans for the Uptown Westerville improvement project.

The features include brick crosswalks, new sidewalks and address numbers inlayed into the concrete, along with a curb extension, called a bump-out, near the State 8 marquee sign at 8 N. State St., where Barrel & Boar is. Work will continue on the effort as this year unfolds.

Transforming Westar

Collinsworth said a lot of development is expected in the Westar Place area in the Delaware County section of the city.

"A lot of our efforts kind of revolve around what will happen in Westar Place," he said.

In 2014, the city paid $6.38 million to purchase the tract from former owners Altair Realty Ltd. and North Westerville Ltd., both of which were incorporated by developer Jerome G. Solove. The land is east of Interstate 71 along Polaris Parkway, with two access points to the Westerville community, including Polaris Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

Collinsworth said the city is expected to work on a road extension to help service DHL, a global logistics and shipping company, with its new North and South American headquarters that already is going up inside Westar Place.

"To see that come to fruition will be a big aspect of 2019," he said.

He said that approximately half of the land the city purchased has been sold or is under contract to be sold and more change is expected to come in the next year.

"We're very pleased with the pace of that project," he said.

