Westerville South High School renovations, a middle school redesign and safety improvements are top priorities in the Westerville City School District this year.

Superintendent John Kellogg said the redesign of Westerville South is proceeding and the district will dig dirt in May to start renovations.

"We've had a lot of staff and student engagement on what it will look like," he said.

District Treasurer Nicole Marshall has estimated the cost of the project to be $37 million, financed from an existing permanent-improvement levy.

"We have some renderings," Kellogg said. "The other smaller piece of that, that's important, is the additional $2 million for safety upgrades at some of the buildings."

The school board continues to take its time in looking at opportunities for facilities, Kellogg said.

"With dollar signs as big as this, you want to get it right," he said. "Some people would like them to go faster. They need to feel confident in what they're doing."

Moving forward, Kellogg said, the community will be provided with information including costs and how they can support it.

He said residents can expect other noticeable changes at the middle school level.

"It's the second year of the middle school redesign," he said. "The committee will bring forward how we will organize them. We have these large middle schools now. One way to make the building not feel as large is teacher teams."

He said the Middle School Redesign Committee would make a recommendation on how to make the buildings feel smaller.

"Additional curriculum at the middle school is an area the community has spoken a lot about," Kellogg said. "And how to take a building to make it seem more familiar is what I'm excited to see. This spring there will be a recommendation for middle schools. Part of it will be staffing considerations. They're working on aligning how many new positions they think they need to accomplish the goal."

He said the recommendation may show how far changes can go this year and in 2020.

"I'd say I'm confident this year there will be some differences in how our middle schools operate," Kellogg said. "It will be our first foot in the water toward a more comprehensive change-over."

He said the Middle School Redesign Committee includes staff members from all four middle schools.

"We've partnered with Battelle for Kids," Kellogg said. "They designed and led the process. It has been very thoughtful and intentional. They started with visits to each of our middle schools.

"I think they're excited to make some solid recommendations and we'll reallocate resources to make that happen," he said.

Kellogg said a third priority this year is school safety.

"Each school has a building-safety team," he said. "They have had incident command training from outside entities. First responders have worked with our staff. In the coming year, we'll have upgraded camera systems and (we will) upgrade the door buzzers."

With an improved system, Kellogg said, a message will go to a custodian if a door is propped open.

"We will continue building on efforts with training and systems," he said. "We're in planning now for a full-scale, all-district training exercise. We'll do some kind of drill at some school in October that will bring everyone in the picture."

He said those are good exercises to review what was done right and what went wrong.

"We had one school do an active-shooter experience for parents," Kellogg said. "We're making strides on examining all those pieces to increase confidence so we're prepared."

Greg Viebranz, the district's executive director of communication and technology, said all schools have already participated in table-top discussions about safety, and this year will bring a full-scale safety drill.

"With school safety, there's increased focus on social, emotional learning and working to build greater awareness of the resources available in our schools for those who need additional support," he said. "That's another area focus -- to create a sense of belonging and make sure people know these area resources are available."

Kellogg said the critical thing is how to create great experiences for students to make their educational experience meaningful.

He said Ohio will have a new governor, Mike DeWine, and the district will need to consider what that means for educational policy and the state's funding formula.

"New graduation requirements come into place," Kellogg said. "That landscape has influence on what we do. It's something to keep an eye on."

