Whitehall City Schools leaders say they're eager for the progress 2019 will bring to the district -- both in physical updates, including an artificial-turf football field at Whitehall-Yearling High School, and educational ones, such as a closer look at the district's strategic plan.

"2019 is certainly going to be an exciting year for Whitehall City Schools as we begin delivering on our promise to the public to provide safe, efficient and next-generation learning environments that support our students and staff," Superintendent Brian Hamler said.

Some initiatives will be completed in 2019 while work will begin on others.

One physical goal is to complete HVAC improvements and door and window replacements at the Walter Armes Learning Center at the high school and at part of Kae Avenue Elementary School by the start of the 2019-20 school year, Whitehall Treasurer Steve McAfee said.

Also expected to be completed during the summer, before the start of the 2019-20 school year, is the placement of artificial turf in lieu of natural grass at Whitehall-Yearling's football stadium.

The turf was promised by the district during its campaign for a 3.41-mill combined permanent-improvement levy and bond issue approved by voters Nov. 6.

A bronzed ram donated by 1978 Whitehall-Yearling High School graduate Scott Harrison will be placed inside the stadium.

The district in 2019 also will begin the groundwork for the issuance of $6.6 million in bonds to finance, in part, the district's share of an addition to Rosemore Middle School -- another fruit of the Nov. 6 ballot win -- and renovations to the Walter Armes Learning Center to create more classrooms, McAfee said.

Whitehall is receiving assistance from the Ohio Public Facilities Commission to finance the addition to the middle school and other improvements in the district, McAfee said.

"We hope to complete the Rosemore addition and the Walter Armes Learning Center renovations by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year," he said. "However, we also realize we could encounter unforeseen complications with projects of this nature and timelines are subject to change."

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the district will continue to focus on academic achievement in 2019 with input from others.

"The new year will also bring an instructional review that we hope will provide insight from the lens of an outside agency," Hamler said.

The district has contracted with AdvantaCore School Improvement Solutions to perform a review, Hamler said.

"It is my hope that we will take their feedback and make a new strategic plan," Hamler said. "It's time for us to reassess our plan and make the necessary changes to ensure alignment with Ohio's model."

That model, he said, is the new strategic plan of the Ohio Department of Education known as Each Child, Our Future.

Its goal and vision are supported by a battery of core principles, learning domains and priority strategies, Hamler said.

"In many ways, the plan mirrors what we envision for each child in Whitehall," he said.

Hamler said he wants the district's new plan to focus as much on accountability and support as it does on consequences.

"(The plan) recognizes individual differences and the need to support each of them as well as the importance of socio-emotional learning," he said. "I do not anticipate sweeping changes to our current strategic plan, but we will need to make some adjustments."

For instance, Hamler said, the district will place a greater emphasis next year on social and emotional learning and providing support to remove the barriers to learning that some students face.

In addition, the district plans to explore a new information-technology pathway of courses at the middle school and high school levels designed to broaden post-secondary IT opportunities for students.

The academic goal of increasing student growth and academic success "through innovative, rigorous and relevant learning experiences" provided in "personalized and productive environments" never changes, Hamler said.

"What changes from year to year are instructional strategies," he said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo