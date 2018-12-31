A Columbus woman told Whitehall police she was robbed at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 13 in the parking lot of Walmart, 3657 E. Main St.

The woman told police she was loading groceries into her vehicle when someone shoved her and grabbed her purse from the shopping cart.

The thief ran to a vehicle driven by another person and both fled the scene, reports said.

The woman was unable to describe the thief, but video footage showed two black males get out of a silver or light blue Toyota Camry occupied by at least two other people, according to reports.

Police said one male appears to be a juvenile, wearing white or light-colored pants and a gray hoodie pulled over his head. The other appears to be a juvenile wearing a black hoodie and gray pants, police said.

Both are about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with "skinny builds," reports said.

Video shows the vehicle circled the parking lot for about 20 minutes before the robbery. Its license-plate number could not be discerned from the video, police said.

The stolen purse contained a cellphone, multiple checkbooks, medical records, debit cards, credit cards and $25, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Employees at Burger King, 3923 E. Broad St., told police a woman became disruptive and demanded a refund when she discovered the restaurant was out of onions and ketchup at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 14.

A man accompanying the woman reportedly kicked a "wet floor" sign, knocked over a counter sign and threw a water bottle.

Both departed the store before police arrived, reports said.

* Burglaries were reported at 8:05 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 1100 block of Irongate Lane; at 10:35 a.m. Dec. 16 in the 4300 block of Yearling Circle; at 7:10 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 5300 block of Gatehouse Drive; and at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 500 block of Virginia Circle West.

* Thefts were reported at 9:55 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue; at 6:20 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 4600 block of Kae Avenue; at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 5300 block of Gatehouse Drive; at 4:35 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 3800 block of East Main Street; and at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 500 block of Virginia Circle West.

* Assaults were reported at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 10:35 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 4500 block of Etna Road; and at 9:55 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 3900 block of Andrus Court; and at 7:10 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 100 block of Beechtree Road; at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 1100 block of Great Oak Drive; at 7:05 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 400 block of South Yearling Road; and at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in the first block of Beechcreek Road.