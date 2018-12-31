The city of Worthington heads into 2019 preparing for a series of changes, including a community-visioning process.

City Council president Bonnie Michael said it is the perfect time for Worthington to complete that process.

"We haven't done this in years, and it's time to figure out where we want to be in the future," Micheal said.

City Manager Matt Greeson said the "Worthington 360" community-visioning process was completed about 10 years ago, and the city has accomplished a great deal since then.

"Now is the the time to update the vision and involve new community members in that process," he said.

Greeson and Michael said although the focal point was the visioning process, the other projects are important, too.

Sustainability

Greeson said leaders are looking into several ways for the city to become a leader in green initiatives. He said the city plans to pursue a grant for electric-vehicle charging stations through Clean Fuels Ohio, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to improving air quality and health, reducing pollution and strengthening the state's economy through clean energy use.

The passage of Issue 39 allows the city to become a governmental aggregator and pool the community's purchasing power to negotiate a bulk price and potentially lower electricity bills.

Because Issue 39 is an opt-out aggregation program -- residents automatically would be enrolled and would have to choose not to participate in the program -- it required approval by residents in a citywide ballot issue, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's website, puco.ohio.gov.

Greeson said residents will begin to see the process take shape.

"What the residents will experience this year is the implementation of that," he said.

Greeson said Worthington is on its way to becoming a leader on the green-energy front.

"For a small community, I think we're a leader for that energy efficiency space," he said.

Improvements

Greeson said several studies planned this year are intended to help maintain infrastructure.

He said studies of the water lines and a waterline project on East Wilson Bridge Road and North Huntley Road and on some sewer projects are planned.

Greeson said although those aren't sexy projects, they are needed.

"As a historic community, we need to continually invest in our infrastructure to remain competitive," he said.

Greeson also said this is the year the Northeast Gateway project will start to take shape. He said the community will see some utility relocations and improvements to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Huntley Road, East Wilson Bridge Road and Worthington-Galena Road.

Economic

development

Michael mentioned that the redevelopment of the former Holiday Inn site at 7007 N. High St. already has started. The mixed-use development is expected to include a 111-room, 4-story Hampton Inn & Suites, with up to five other buildings that will include 15,000 to 19,000 square feet of office space and more than 20,000 square feet for restaurants and small service-oriented businesses.

She also said city leaders hope to see progress on getting a tenant in the former Anthem Building at 6740 N. High St. In December, Worthington 17 LLC -- an affiliate of development and management firm Lawyers Development Corp. -- purchased the building at 6740 High St. from Anthem Inc.

