A new cafe will ring in the new year in New Albany's village center.

Fox in the Snow Cafe is slated to open its doors at 8 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Market and Main II building at 160 W. Main St., southeast of Market Square, according to its website.

ThisWeek New Albany in May reported Fox in the Snow was planning to open in New Albany.

The cafe is expected to have 50 seats inside and a 20-seat patio.

Fox in the Snow Cafe co-owners Jeff Excell and Lauren Culley opened the first Fox in the Snow Cafe coffee shop and bakery in October 2014 in Columbus’ Italian Village at 1031 N. Fourth St.

A second location opened last January at 210 Thurman Ave. in German Village.

