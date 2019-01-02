100 Years Ago (1918)



Word was received that former Transue-Williams employee Abram S. Irwin, 25, had died on the battlefield of France. He had been reported as missing in action, but official word of his death on Oct. 13 was received by his brother, Harry D. Irwin, a resident of the 600 block of Haines Avenue. A native of Dellwood, Pennsylvania, Irwin had resided in Alliance for five years.



Records kept by city statistician J.F. Hogan showed a total of 464 deaths in the city in 1918, an increase over 1917 in which there were 373.



75 Years Ago (1943)



Four New Year’s babies — three boys and one girl — made their debut in Alliance on the first day of 1944. The first was a son, Thomas William, born at 12:56 a.m. to Mr. and Mrs. John Johnson, residents of the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue. He beat out a daughter born at 3:16 a.m. to Mr. and Mrs. John Ziflesak, residents of the 400 block of South Park Avenue. A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Gallina, residents of the 300 block of East Oregon Avenue in Sebring, at 7:45 p.m. Mr. and Mrs. Harry Blair, residents of the 100 block of Geiger Avenue, welcomed a son at 7:35 p.m.



50 Years Ago (1968)



James Wesley Miller, son of Harry Dale and Carol Jean Miller, residents of the 1000 block of Union Avenue in Minerva, was the first baby born in Alliance in 1969. Weighing in at 9 pounds and 8 ounces, he arrived at 2:57 p.m. and was delivered by Dr. Robert White.



In front of 100 persons, the Alliance Fire Department set fire to 3,500 Christmas trees at Stanley Park during the annual Jaycee tree burn.



Cleveland police were investigating the New Year’s Eve shooting death of Alliance resident Douglas Matthew, 29, a resident of the 300 block of South Seneca Avenue, who was shot in a parked car driven by Alliance resident George Ross at the intersection of 71st Street and Wade Park in east Cleveland. A Canton juvenile and another 27-year-old Alliance man, who allegedly had the gun, was also in the car. Matthew, a 1957 Alliance High grad, U.S. Army veteran and assembler at the Chrysler plant in Twinsburg, had allegedly asked to see the weapon and it apparently discharged when he reached for it, a bullet striking him in the forehead.



Mr. and Mrs. Robert Conn and their three children were left homeless when their residence on Whitacre Avenue in Minerva was completely destroyed by fire. Conn was trying to thaw frozen water pipes when the blaze started. Only the chimney was the only thing left standing of the home that had been purchased and remodeled just the year before.



Smith Township police officers William M. Knisley, Lloyd Summers and James E. Myers received certificates for completing training.



Pvt. Dennis R. Floyd, a member of the 39th infantry, 9th infantry division, received a Purple Heart after receiving a shrapnel wound in his knee while serving in Vietnam. An Alliance High grad, Floyd had worked at Henschen Motor Co. before entering the service.