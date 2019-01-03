Marijuana was involved in several post-Christmas arrests by Delaware police.

A man was charged with cultivating marijuana at 10:20 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 200 block of Dogwood Drive, reports said.

A driver was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 30 at Liberty and Spring streets.

In addition, a man was cited for possession of marijuana when police were called on a report of a domestic dispute at 11:53 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 200 block of Kensington Drive.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

• Police took a report of a counterfeit $100 bill received at a business in the 100 block of London Road at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 28.

• A license plate was reported stolen in a theft reported at 9:40 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 100 block of South Henry Street.

• A woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a drug overdose reported at 3:27 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 1000 block of U.S. Route 23.

• A man was cited for disorderly conduct and released to a sober person when police responded to a report of an intoxicated person at 9 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Park Avenue, reports said.

• An ATM card was stolen in an incident reported at 3:57 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 100 block of South Sandusky Street.

• A man was charged with felonious assault and menacing in an incident reported at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 26 in the first block of Ohio Street.

• A woman was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug instruments and driving under suspension at 11:23 p.m. Dec. 25 at Lake and Chamberlain streets, reports said.

• A man was charged with theft after two alcoholic beverages allegedly were stolen at 10:46 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 100 block of West William Street.

• A handgun was stolen in a theft reported at 11:05 a.m. Dec. 23 in the first block of Noble Street.