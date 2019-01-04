Help us recognize outstanding Central Ohio educators.

Does your child’s teacher excel at inspiring students and helping them to succeed? Do you have a teaching colleague whose dedication makes your school a better place? We want to hear about these Central Ohio educators who make a difference.

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Teachers of the Year awards, presented by Columbus Parent and ThisWeek Community News. For the sixth year, we will recognize three outstanding teachers: one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Anyone can submit a nomination, including parents, students, colleagues and administrators. The submission period is Jan. 2-30. Make a nomination at ThisWeekNEWS.com/teachers.

The publications’ editorial staffs will review all of the nominations and choose a group of finalists. Finalists’ nominations will be posted online (nominators will not be identified by name), and readers will vote to determine the winners.

The three honorees will be recognized with award ceremonies at their buildings before the end of the school year. They also will be featured in the June issue of Columbus Parent and in ThisWeek Community News.

Last year’s winners were: Rita Crego, a first-grade teacher at Taylor Road Elementary School; Rob Niedermeyer, a teacher at STEM Middle at Baldwin Road Junior High School; and Michael Kunselman, a teacher at Gahanna Lincoln High School. Go to ThisWeekNEWS.com/teachersoftheyear to read their stories.