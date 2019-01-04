Chief Mike Taylor of the Pickerington Police Department will be investigated after city officials received anonymous letters alleging he has engaged in misconduct, including making racial and homophobic comments to officers.

City Manager Frank Wiseman confirmed Friday, Jan. 4, the city is seeking special counsel to investigate anonymous allegations against Taylor, who has served as Pickerington’s police chief for 16 years.

“We’ve received a couple anonymous letters with complaints about the chief,” Wiseman said. “Although the letters were anonymous, we felt it would be within our due diligence to look into them just to put them to rest.”

Wiseman said the letters alleged Taylor has made racial, homophobic and misogynistic comments against members of his police force, and he recently drove a vehicle while under the influence of sedation from a surgical procedure.

None of the allegations have been backed up by formal complaints, Wiseman said.

Taylor couldn’t be reached immediately for comment Friday.

Wiseman said the allegations against Taylor are “contrary to my knowledge of the chief.”

He said Taylor has not been placed on leave, and he didn’t anticipate Taylor would be suspended from duties during the investigation.

Wiseman said city officials still were in the process of selecting an investigator.

“We’re working with our attorneys to come up with somebody,” Wiseman said. “That’s not settled yet.”

Taylor, who has been a Pickerington officer since September 1983, was appointed chief Jan. 7, 2003. His annual salary is $117,648, according to Pickerington finance department records.

