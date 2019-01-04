Westerville Division of Police Chief Joe Morbitzer has been selected by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost as superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, according to the city's Twitter account.

His last day with the city will be Jan. 25.

