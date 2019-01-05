The Violet Township trustees are expected to vote Wednesday, Jan. 9, on a 4.6-mill levy to fund construction and operations of a community center.

The trustees meet at 7:30 p.m. in the township offices, 12970 Rustic Drive in Pickerington.

The proposed levy would fund construction of a $46 million community center, as well as its ongoing operations.

Last month, township officials unveiled conceptual plans that called for a 95,000-square-foot community center to be built on 30 acres expected to be donated by the Ricketts family at the southeast corner of Pickerington and Refugee roads.

plans call for the facility to include a first floor featuring two gymnasiums, a welcome desk, staff offices, a child-care area for parents who are using the facility, three multipurpose rooms and a study or "quiet" area.

A competition swimming pool and a leisure pool, as well as separate locker rooms for men and women, a universal family changing room and "team" room also would be on the first floor.,

The center’s second floor, as proposed, would feature a 0.1-mile track. Inside the track would be a fitness space, two exercise classrooms, a "messy arts and crafts room" and the facility's mechanical equipment.

