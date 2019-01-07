I find it hard to believe any humane company would relocate 60 to 70 people who have lived in a convenient location for shopping, groceries and a bus line within walking distance. ("Clintonville trailer-park residents fear potential apartments," ThisWeek Booster, Dec. 13.)

Half of these people are either disabled, cannot afford larger housing or cannot care for a larger space.

This trailer community has always been neatly taken care of and has been in this area for many years.

I used to travel from Delaware to Columbus by bus back in the 1950s. This park was there then! So it has a lot of history in the neighborhood. This is not a blight of any kind.

How can any humane company do this to so many people? Are they that broke that they ruin all these lives?

Iris J. Shanahan

Clintonville