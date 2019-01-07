A man who lives in the 3100 block of Dorris Avenue called Columbus police at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 after reportedly receiving a threatening text message at 3:09 a.m. that day.

"You will be killed before 2019 is out," the message began, according to the responding officer.

The text went on to predict the man's death within the first six months of the year, reports said.

Reports noted the victim and the person suspected of sending the text were business partners in the past.

Two residents of the 4000 block of Wynding Drive, a man and a woman, also reported receiving threats at 3:38 p.m. Jan. 1.

The victims told police the person who sent them an email stating they were "going to get it" also had been threatening their children.

The officer who handled the complaint wrote that both victims indicated they feared the individual might "respond to their home and cause trouble."

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A man told police said he was robbed at gunpoint by a person dressed in black and wearing a ski mask at the intersection of Chase Road and North High Street at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 27.

The victim said the robber, who fled the scene in a car, took his wallet, which contained $140 in cash, along with his driver's license and a $110 cellphone.

* The window of a truck belonging to an unnamed government agency was shattered by a stray bullet while it was parked in the 3900 block of North High Street between midnight Jan. 1 and at 8:47 a.m. Jan. 2, reports said.

The bullet was not recovered, according to the responding officer, who estimated damage at $100.

* A man with no known address was charged with trespassing at 9:01 p.m. Jan. 1 at a business in the 2800 block of North High Street, reports said.

* Two vehicles parked in the 100 block of Longview Avenue reportedly were vandalized between 10:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and 12:01 a.m. Dec. 30.

Damage was estimated to one of the vehicles at $3,000, while the other was reported to have sustained $300 in damage.

* Construction equipment and materials valued at more than $2,800 was reported stolen at 9:38 a.m. Dec. 28 from the site of a garage under construction in the 100 block of West Brighton Road.

A representative of the construction company said the items, which included five ladders worth a combined $1,500, were remove from the site after 4:30 p.m. Dec. 27.