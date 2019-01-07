Nancy Stewart, a near-constant presence at Clintonville Area Commission meetings who not only attended but also actively participated out of a keen sense of civic duty, died suddenly Dec. 28.

She was 79.

Stewart was a tireless champion for Clintonville in general and her Sharon Heights neighborhood in particular.

She was named the Clintonville Area Chamber of Commerce 2018 ThisWeek Booster Community Volunteer of the Year.

CAC District 9 representative B.J. White nominated Stewart for the honor.

"Her presence will be missed," White wrote in an email. "Please keep Nancy's family in your thoughts as they continue to process their loss. We, too, share in their loss because Nancy was our friend and passionate neighborhood advocate."

Stewart was a native of Brockton, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston. Although she left that part of the country when she was 19, she retained her distinctive Boston accent for the remainder of her life.

"She's been a regular supporter of the commission and a regular attendee," Chairwoman Libby Wetherholt said after announcing Stewart's death at the outset of the CAC's Jan. 3 meeting.

"We will miss her on our committee," said Ann Henkener, chairwoman of the elections committee, on which Stewart served for many years. "She was just such a force. I can't imagine not having her on the committee."

At the end of the meeting, Wetherholt opened the floor to those who wished to share their memories of Stewart.

"Nancy was as close to a groupie as we could possibly have," District 1's David Vottero said. "Nancy was an absolute model of participation and what it means to have a civic life.

"She was just such a fixture."

"Not only did she never miss a meeting, but she always participated," said Dana Bagwell of District 5.

"She was always respectful. We could all stand to follow her lead in that regard.

"She was always just really sweet and kind."

"She was a round-the-clock volunteer," said Rich Fowler, who worked alongside Stewart as an advocate for District 9 on Clintonville's north end.

"She had a wonderful institutional history of the commission and the Sharon Heights neighborhood that we don't have anymore," Wetherholt said.

Stewart moved to Clintonville from Washington, D.C., in 1965, and her civic engagement followed almost immediately, she said in a 2018 interview.

"After a while, you know your neighborhood and you want to keep it nice," she said.

A remembrance gathering will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Bleu & Fig, 4622 N. High St. Friends are invited to come and share their memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flags on High, in care of B.J. White, 362 E Kanawha Ave, Columbus 43214.

kparks@thisweeknews.com

@KevinParksTW1