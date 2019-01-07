Jeffrey Perry, identified as the suspect in the stabbing death of his mother, Lynda Perry, is being held in the Orange County Jail in California, pending extradition proceedings, according to the Gahanna Division of Police.

The Garden Grove Police Department arrested Perry, 27, about 2:53 p.m. PST on Dec. 28, after he allegedly robbed a local Del Taco restaurant, according to Gahanna police.

Gahanna police had filed a murder warrant for Perry's arrest, according to a Dec. 27 news release.

He had been identified as the suspect in the death of Lynda Perry, 59, who was found inside her Chadwood Drive home Dec. 23. She was the widow of C.V. Perry Jr., heir of the C.V. Perry Co., a home-building company that closed in 2007.

The Garden Grove Police Department, about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles, received a computerized warrant notification and contacted Gahanna police at 6:48 p.m. EST Dec. 28 and verified the arrest warrant.

Gahanna police were dispatched to Lynda Perry's residence at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 23 for a well-being check.

An employee from Kroger Market Place Pharmacy, 300 S. Hamilton Road, where Perry worked, reported she was late for her shift and she was never late, according to police reports.

While en route to the residence, police learned Jeffrey Perry also might be at the residence and that he recently was in prison for burglary and previous charges of aggravated menacing, domestic violence, theft and failure to comply, reports said.

Police received no answer when they knocked at the residence and phone calls went straight to Lynda Perry's voicemail.

Police contacted Perry's daughters, who both live out of state, and one said she feared her brother had done something to their mother.

After police unsuccessfully tried to gain access to the condo via a garage-door code, Perry's boyfriend arrived, reports said.

He had a key and unlocked the front door for police, reports said. Perry was found dead inside the residence, having been stabbed with a knife, according to reports.

Her death occurred about 9 p.m. Dec. 21, according to reports.

"This was a terrible tragedy for the family, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of Lynda Perry," said Jeff Spence, Gahanna police chief.

Jeffrey Perry was estranged from his family and mother prior to November, when he traveled from California to live with her at the Chadwood Drive residence, according to Gahanna police.

With Perry in custody, Gahanna police said, efforts will focus on preparing a case to present to a grand jury.

Typically, police have 30 to 60 days to start an extradition process, said Niel Jurist, Gahanna's public information manager. The clock will not start on the extradition process until California has a disposition on its charges related to the criminal offenses Jeffrey Perry is accused of in the Del Taco robbery.

Gahanna officials will meet with prosecutors to seek an indictment, Jurist said. Once the indictment is in place, the city police would seek assistance through the U.S. Marshals Office to bring Perry back to Ohio.

Gahanna police acknowledged assistance from the Franklin County Coroner's Office and the Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Crime Lab in the case.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla