Gahanna police said a Vista Drive resident called to report a woman who was refusing to leave the residence when asked to do so, according to a report received at 10:14 p.m. Jan. 1.

The resident said there was no physical altercation but was worried what might happen if he forced the issue, reports stated. The woman called 911, saying the man refused to allow her to gather property and leave the residence, according to the report. The woman was having a panic attack, and Mifflin Township Division of Fire personnel were en route. A domestic-violence packet was provided, and Choices for Victims of Domestic Violence was contacted, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A neighbor reported hearing children screaming at a King George Avenue residence, according to a report received at 7:36 p.m. Dec. 29. The caller also said she heard a woman yelling profanity and could hear things being thrown, reports stated. Police reported listening for several minutes at the front of the residence and nothing was heard. Police spoke to adults at the residence who denied any abuse. The caller was advised to call if she's concerned again, according to reports.

* A Warlock Court resident advised police that his neighbor's dog got loose, came across the street and was showing aggression toward his dog that was in an enclosed fence, according to a complaint received at 4:18 p.m. Dec. 28. The dog went back inside its fence and was on a tether, according to reports. The resident asked that police give a warning, reports said.

* An Imperial Drive resident reported someone attempted to pry open one of her windows the previous night, according to a report received at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 28. Entry was not gained, reports stated.

* Eyeglasses were reported stolen in the first block of North Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 28.

* All trash cans and recycling bins were taken from the curb overnight in the first block of Flint Ridge Drive, according to a report received at 9:04 a.m. Dec. 27.

* Someone entered an unlocked door at an office on Laurel Lane and took curtains, two trash cans and a television, according to a report received at 1:24 p.m. Dec. 26. The incident occurred Dec. 23, reports said.

* The front door of a business was forced open on Stoneridge Drive, according to a report received at 5:52 a.m. Dec. 26.