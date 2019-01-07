Grandview Heights police officers responded at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 28 to a business in the 1400 block of Dublin Road, where an armed robbery had just occurred.

An employee told officers a man brandishing a revolver had demanded money. The robber was given $90 cash before leaving the area in a vehicle, according to reports.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* An employee of a business in the 1200 block of Goodale Boulevard reported Dec. 27 a refrigerator, valued at $1,200, was stolen from behind the building. The theft occurred between 1 p.m. Dec. 25 and 7:38 p.m. Dec. 26, reports said.

* A woman reported Dec. 27 two packages that had been delivered Dec. 20 to her former home in the 1100 block of Oxley Road were stolen. The woman said she has recently moved out of state. The post office confirmed the packages, which contained clothing and a purse together worth $79, were shipped and delivered Dec. 20 to the Oxley Road address.

* An employee of a rental-car company in the 1000 block of Goodale Boulevard reported Dec. 20 that a suspect had not returned a car. The car, valued at $24,000, was rented Dec. 1 and was supposed to have been returned Dec. 3, police said.