Paid on-street parking is coming to Grandview Yard.

Parking-meter kiosks for 270 paid on-street parking spaces are being installed and are expected to be operational before the end of January, Mayor Ray DeGraw said.

"We're putting in the electric lines for the kiosks and then the kiosks themselves will be installed," he said.

The kiosks are located in the commercial sections of the Yard and are expected to be used primarily by short-term visitors shopping at stores or eating at restaurants, DeGraw said.

The goal is to encourage long-term parking in the free garages and provide convenient parking spaces for visitors stopping by the Yard for a quick meal or a shopping excursion, he said.

"The parking garages will still be available and accessible for anyone at no cost," DeGraw said.

People who live or work in the Yard will be able to purchase prepaid long-term access to the kiosk parking spaces, he said.

Each kiosk will accept payment for about 12 spaces each, DeGraw said.

"It's similar to what you might see in the Short North or the Arena District," he said.

Parking will cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, DeGraw said.

Varied time limits on parking will apply in the spaces, depending on their location, he said.

Revenue from the kiosks will be used to help pay for the maintenance of public spaces at the Yard, including the parking spaces, streetscaping and the community park on First Avenue, DeGraw said.

SP Plus will serve as the management firm for parking at the Yard.

The company will collect the revenue from the parking meters and enforce parking restrictions, Director of Administration/Economic Development Patrik Bowman said.

SP Plus will be paid $1,000 per month plus expenses, with its fees taken out of the parking revenue, he said.

The firm has estimated the parking kiosks could generate about $600,000 per year.

In 2017, Grandview Heights City Council adopted legislation to establish a commercial parking district at the Yard, allowing for paid parking to be installed.

