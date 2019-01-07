One year after a fire caused substantial damage to a garage at Grove City's service department complex, the construction of a new building nearly is complete.

All seven of the snowplows that were destroyed or damaged by the fire Jan. 6, 2018, have been replaced or repaired and the city is "fully prepared and ready" to treat roads in case of inclement winter weather, said Cindi Fitzpatrick, director of service.

The new garage is expected to be completed by the end of February at the service department complex, 3632 Ventura Blvd., she said.

"Unfortunately, that's going to be right at the tail end of the winter season, but we're ready to go otherwise," Fitzpatrick said.

At the time of the fire, the city was planning to upgrade the garage, she said.

Those intended enhancements and other improvements were incorporated into the plan for rebuilding after the fire, Fitzpatrick said.

Half of the building is used to store city dump trucks and other equipment and the other half is used to complete vehicle maintenance work, she said.

"We've been able to both widen and tighten the garage facility to make it easier to move trucks in and out and to give us more room to work on vehicles," Fitzpatrick said.

Restroom facilities have been expanded and improved in the building, she said.

"The improvements are going to make the building a better, more comfortable and safer place for our employees to work in," Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said.

The cost of rebuilding the garage was paid through the city's insurance, Fitzpatrick said.

After the fire, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Jackson Township and the cities of Upper Arlington and Westerville loaned Grove City vehicles to use during the winter, she said.

That assistance allowed city crews to respond in full force two days after the fire when inclement weather hit, Fitzpatrick said.

The two-alarm fire occurred when no one was in the building. No one was injured and the service department's main office was not damaged in the fire, which caused about $1.5 million in damage, city officials said.

Along with Jackson Township, firefighters from Columbus and Prairie, Franklin and Perry townships responded to the fire, which was contained in about 50 minutes after the blaze was reported at 9:21 a.m.

The city has 29 vehicles available to treat or plow roads, Fitzpatrick said. Some trucks are only equipped with plows to clear roads and cannot spread salt.

The city piggybacks on ODOT's state salt contract, she said.

"They offer a summer and winter fill, and we can get the salt from the supplier at the same price they pay," Fitzpatrick said.

If salt purchased in the summer begins to run out, the city can purchase more in the winter to get it through the season, she said.

Determining how much salt to purchase for the winter "is when you get your crystal ball out," Fitzpatrick said.

This year, Grove City has about 3,500 tons in its salt barn, she said.

That's about 1,000 tons more than the city typically buys for the season, Fitzpatrick said.

The past year has been a wet one, and that led the city to buy more salt in case snowfall turns out to be as persistent as the rain, she said.

"So far we've been lucky. We really haven't had very much bad weather," Fitzpatrick said. "Hopefully, the rest of the winter will be like that."

When snow hits the city, crews are split into two shifts, with one group tending the roads from noon to midnight and another from midnight to noon, she said.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman