Grove City police officers have been kept busy taking stolen car reports and recovering stolen vehicles.

A Grove City man told police his car was stolen Dec. 28 while his wife was at a facility in the 1700 block of Harbour Mist Drive. The key fob to the car was taken from the wife’s coat while she was in the facility, according to reports.

Officers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 29 to the 4300 block of Glengold Drive on a report of an abandoned vehicle that turned out to have been stolen from a Grove City resident. The car’s license plates were removed and a dealer license plate was placed on the vehicle, reports stated.

A resident in the 2900 block of Southwest Boulevard told police his car was stolen after he left it running and unlocked to warm up Dec. 30 as he and his wife prepared to go to the grocery store. After five minutes, they came out to find the car, valued at $25,000, was gone.

An officer on patrol at 7:16 p.m. Dec. 30 was heading westbound on Columbus Street near Richard Avenue when the vehicle’s license plate reader signaled a possible stolen car was traveling in the opposite direction.

The car in question had a West Virginia registration and was a car from a rental company located near the Columbus airport. The dispatcher confirmed the car was stolen and the officer turned around and began to follow the vehicle while waiting for another officer to arrive to assist, according to reports.

The vehicle turned into a gas station in the 2100 block of Stringtown Road and officers made a traffic stop.

The driver of the car was arrested and charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property. He told police he had borrowed the car from a friend, who told him it was a rental car and to be careful driving it.

He was found wanted on several outstanding misdemeanor traffic warrants filed by Columbus police and taken to the Franklin County jail, reports stated.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

• A Grove City woman reported her cellphone, valued around $1,000, was stolen Dec. 24 while the business she works at was temporarily closed due to a fire. The woman said the business in the 1700 block of Stringtown Road closed at 2 a.m. and she put her phone down while assisting with cleanup. About an hour later, she returned to retrieve her phone and found it was missing.

• A Grove City man told police he found a quarter-sized hole in the back window of his car Dec. 28 when he came out to the vehicle after staying overnight at a residence in the 1900 block of Sunny Rock Lane. The man said he was driving home when the back window shattered, causing $500 in damage.

• A resident in the 4300 block of Brook Grove Drive told police a cellphone, valued at $800, and wallet containing $1,300 were stolen Dec. 31 from his car. He said he started the car and left it running while he went back inside his house to get his lunch box.