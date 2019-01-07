Are you a numbers watcher? Many of us are. We are watching gas prices, the stock index, interest rates, bank accounts and credit-card balances, sports statistics, number of online friends and followers, calendars, clocks, weight, cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, triglycerides and number of birthday years.

Here are some numbers that are pleasing to the Reynoldsburg Senior Center and our members:

In 2018, we had about 1,600 members. These are the number of hours that members were involved: art classes, 2,203; community education, 997; community service, 375; cultural events, 505; fitness and exercise, 13,956; health screening, 46; informal sharing,1,941; recreation, 474; social events such as cards, games, dancing, travel, luncheons, 75,350; total event sign-in hours, 97,146.

You can see that we are an active bunch!

Here are some of upcoming events at SCOR:

* Jan. 10, 11:30 a.m.: scarf-tying with Africa Thomas of Wesley Ridge

* Jan. 15, 11:30 a.m.: Lunch and Learn as Cherry Blossom presents "Kick-Off to a Healthy You!"

* Jan. 18, 9 a.m.: attorney James Hardgrove will discuss the importance of organizing documents, assets and other information

* Jan. 23, 4 p.m.: Witty Wednesday Trivia sponsored by Wesley Communities

* Jan. 31, 11:30 a.m.: coffee with the American Red Cross to learn about volunteer opportunities.

* Feb. 7, 2 p.m.: Burg Bookies, book club meeting with our selection "Tigerland," by Wil Haygood. All are welcome.

If you are age 55 or older and you are not yet a member, we hope that you will consider joining the senior citizens of Reynoldsburg. It's a real bargain at $15 per year!

You can contact the center at www.ci.reynoldsburg.oh.us or call 614-866-5890.

Better yet, stop in at the center, 1520 Davidson Drive, and pick up a newsletter with the listing of a great number of events and happenings. You might even observe our members as they engage in a number of activities.

We hope we can soon number some of you among our new members.

Speaking of numbers -- this is the first Keeping SCOR article that I have written for ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.

Our previous columnist, Debbie Mullarkey, has moved with her husband to Indianapolis to be near her daughter's family.

We thank her for her years of sharing her thoughts and information about the Reynoldsburg Senior Center.

Judy Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynoldsburg News.