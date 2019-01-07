Dr. James F. Baldwin, a noted surgeon, opened Grant Hospital in 1900 to serve Columbus' growing middle class.

A few years later, after some expansion, it was considered the largest private hospital in the world.

In April 1960, over a metal box filled with photos and mementos, the cornerstone of a new Grant Hospital was set in place at State and Sixth streets.

At the event were, left to right, Mrs. Joseph Horchow, Grant trustee; Mrs. Morris Battles, president of the Women's Service Board; Louis Studer of the construction staff; and Louis F. Karlsberger, architect.

The 420-bed institution was erected at the rear of the old hospital and opened the following year.

It was built in the shape of a St. Andrew's cross, arranged so that each room would receive sunlight sometime during the day.

The hospital is known today as OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.